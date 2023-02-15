goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

| Source: goeasy Ltd. goeasy Ltd.

Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA

Quarterly Loan Growth of $206 million, up 54% from $134 million
Net Charge Off Rate of 9.0%, down from 9.6%
Loan Portfolio of $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion
Quarterly Diluted EPS of $1.71; Adjusted Quarterly Diluted EPS1 of $3.05, up 11% from $2.76
Annual Diluted EPS of $8.42; Adjusted Annual Diluted EPS1 of $11.55, up 11% from $10.43
Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $3.84, up 5.5% from $3.64

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company produced loan originations of $632 million, up 25% compared to $507 million originated in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in lending was driven by strong performance across the Company’s entire range of products and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity loans, point-of-sale lending, and automotive financing.

The increased loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $206 million, which was up 54% from $134 million of loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. At quarter end, the gross consumer loan receivable portfolio was $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $273 million in the quarter, up 17% over the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the fourth quarter was 9.0%, in line with the Company’s target range of between 8.5% and 10.5% on an annualized basis, and 60 bps lower than 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The stable credit performance reflects the improved credit quality and product mix of the loan portfolio and the proactive credit and underwriting enhancements made throughout 2021 and 2022. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses also remained stable at 7.62%, compared to 7.58% in the prior quarter.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $75.9 million, down 5% from $79.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 27.8%, down from 34.0% in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was inadequate, and the additional investment necessary to complete development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. As such, the Company elected to write off capitalized software costs in 2022 in the amount of $20.5 million, associated with the loan management system being developed by the third-party. The matter is now closed, and the Company does not carry any additional liability. The Company does not anticipate this decision to affect its ability to achieve its long-term organic growth forecast and expects to further reduce its capital expenditures over the course of 2023 and 2024 by approximately $20 million.

After adjusting for items related to the acquisition of LendCare Capital Inc. (“LendCare”) and the previously mentioned non-recurring, non-cash write-off of capitalized software costs, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $99.7 million, up $13.4 million or an increase of 16% compared to $86.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was 36.5%, slightly down from 36.8% in the same period in 2021, primarily due to a higher level of loan growth resulting in an increase in the loan loss provision expense compared to the prior period. Efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 32.2%, down 200 bps from 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting improved operating leverage.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $28.6 million, down 43% from $50.0 million in the same period of 2021, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.71, down 41% from the $2.90 reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis, adjusted net income2 was a record $51.0 million, up 7% from $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $3.05, up 11% from $2.76 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on equity during the quarter was 13.8%, compared to 25.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items, adjusted return on equity1 was 24.6% in the quarter, up from 23.9% in the same period of 2021.

“The fourth quarter wrapped up a year of record growth, strong credit performance and improved operating leverage, further solidifying our position as a leader in the non-prime consumer credit market,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “With $206 million of organic growth in the fourth quarter, we finished 2022 with $2.79 billion in consumer loans. Moreover, despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the evolution of our product mix and disciplined approach to managing risk, served to produce strong credit performance, with an annualized net charge off rate of 9.0% in the quarter, down from 9.6% in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.05, up 11% over the fourth quarter of 2021, inclusive of an incremental expense of approximately $0.24 cents in diluted earnings per share related to the higher level of provision related to the elevated net loan growth over the prior year. For the full year of 2022, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $11.55, an 11% increase over 2021. I wish to thank the entire goeasy team for another year of tireless effort taking incredible care of our customers and merchant partners,” Mr. Mullins concluded.


Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Revenue of $236 million, up 20%
  • 39% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 33%
  • Record 66% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 61%
  • Record origination volumes in automotive financing and healthcare financing
  • Average loan book per branch3 improved to $4.9 million, an increase of 22.5%
  • Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 30.5%, down from 33.3%
  • Record operating income of $106 million, up 21%
  • Operating margin of 45.1%, up from 44.7%

easyhome

  • Revenue of $37.4 million, broadly flat year over year
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $88.8 million, up 27%
  • Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $10.7 million, up 19% from $9.0 million
  • Operating income of $8.7 million, up 3%
  • Operating margin of 23.2%, up from 22.0%

Overall

  • 86th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 19th consecutive year of paying dividends and 9th consecutive year of a dividend increase
  • Total customers served nearly 1.3 million
  • Adjusted return on equity1 of 24.6%, up from 23.9%
  • Adjusted return on tangible common equity1 of 35.9%, down from 36.2%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 5.5%
  • Net debt to net capitalization4 of 71% on December 31, 2022, in line with the Company’s target leverage profile

Full Year Results

For the year of 2022, the Company funded $2.38 billion in loan originations, up 49% from $1.59 billion in 2021. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion as of December 31, 2021.

For the year of 2022, the Company produced record revenues of $1.02 billion, up 23% compared to $827 million in 2021. Operating income for the year was a record $332 million compared to $281 million in 2021, an increase of $51.4 million or 18%. Adjusted operating income2 was a record $369 million for the year of 2022, 17% higher compared to $317 million in the prior year. Efficiency ratio1 for the year of 2022 was 33.6%, down 360 bps from 37.2% in 2021.

Net income in the year was $140 million and diluted earnings per share was $8.42, compared to $245 million or $14.62 per share. After adjusting for non-recurring items, related to the write-off of intangible assets, acquisition of LendCare, corporate development costs and the fair value mark-to-market change in investments, adjusted net income2 for the year of 2022 was a record $192 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $11.55, compared to $175 million or $10.43 per share, increases of 10% and 11%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 17.6%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 24.2%, down from 26.2% in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $3.30 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 27% from $2.60 billion as at December 31, 2021, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

In November 2022, the Company issued 488,750 common shares including 63,750 common shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the syndicate of underwriters of the over-allotment option granted by the Company, at a price of $118.50 per common share, for gross aggregate proceeds of $57.9 million. The Company used the net proceeds to support the growth of its consumer loan portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

In December 2022, the Company established a new $200 million revolving securitization warehouse facility, structured and underwritten by Bank of Montreal. The new facility will be securitized by automotive consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiaries, easyfinancial Services Inc. and LendCare, and will have an initial term of two years and interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“CDOR”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 4.86% as of February 13, 2022, the interest rate would be 6.71%. The Company established an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates. The new securitization facility complements the Company’s existing $1.4 billion revolving securitization warehouse facility, which also bears an interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month CDOR plus 185 bps.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $66.0 million, up 11% from $59.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $973 million in total debt capacity as at December 31, 2022. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was at 5.5%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.7 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.

Future Outlook

The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2023 through 2025. The periods of 2023 and 2024 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook. The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio will gradually decline, while net charge off rates remain stable and operating margins expand. The forecasts outlined below contemplate the Company’s expected domestic organic growth plan and do not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses associated with its investments.

 Forecasts for 2023Forecasts for 2024Forecasts for 2025
Gross consumer loans receivable at year end$3.4B - $3.6B$4.1B - $4.3B$4.7B - $5.0B
Total Company revenue$1.15B - $1.25B$1.38B - $1.48B$1.56B - $1.70B
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary      products)134.5% - 36.5%33.5% - 35.5%33.0% - 35.0%
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable8.5% - 10.5%8.0% - 10.0%8.0% - 10.0%
Total Company operating margin36%+37%+38%+
Return on equity22%+22%+22%+

“We are confident in the strength and resilience of our business model and remain well prepared to navigate the uncertain environment ahead. With favourable market conditions, we now expect to scale the consumer loan portfolio to nearly $5 billion in 2025, as we continue serving the 8.5 million non-prime Canadians that rely on access to credit for everyday financial needs,” Mr. Mullins continued, “In addition to executing our growth plan, we are focused on diligently managing our capital, to produce expanding operating margins and deliver attractive returns on equity for shareholders. With only a small share of the nearly $200 billion non-prime credit market, we are truly just getting started.”
  
Dividend

Based on its 2022 adjusted earnings and the Company’s confidence in its continued growth and access to capital going forward, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $3.64 per share to $3.84 per share, an increase of 5.5%. This year marks the 9th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share payable on April 14, 2023 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), including under the section entitled “Risk Factors”.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 6,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.3 million Canadians and originated approximately $10.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
(905) 272-2788


Notes:
These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.


goeasy Ltd.     
      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION     
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)     
      
      
   As AtAs At 
   December 31,December 31, 
   20222021 
      
ASSETS      
Cash  62,654102,479 
Accounts receivable  25,69720,769 
Prepaid expenses  8,3348,018 
Income taxes recoverable  2,323- 
Consumer loans receivable, net  2,627,3571,899,631 
Investments  57,30464,441 
Lease assets  48,43747,182 
Property and equipment, net  35,85635,285 
Derivative financial assets  49,44420,634 
Intangible assets, net  138,802159,651 
Right-of-use assets, net  65,75857,140 
Goodwill  180,923180,923 
TOTAL ASSETS  3,302,8892,596,153 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Revolving credit facility  148,646- 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  51,13657,134 
Income taxes payable  -27,859 
Dividends payable  14,96510,692 
Unearned revenue  28,66111,354 
Accrued interest  10,1598,135 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  24,69238,648 
Lease liabilities  74,32865,607 
Secured borrowings  105,792173,959 
Revolving securitization warehouse facilities  805,825292,814 
Derivative financial liabilities  -34,132 
Notes payable  1,168,9971,085,906 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  2,433,2011,806,240 
      
Shareholders' equity     
Share capital  419,046363,514 
Contributed surplus  21,49922,583 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  2,7768,567 
Retained earnings  426,367395,249 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  869,688789,913 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  3,302,8892,596,153 


goeasy Ltd.     
      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME     
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)     
      
      
 Three Months EndedYear Ended 
 December 31,December 31,December 31,December 31, 
 2022 2021 2022 2021  
      
REVENUE     
Interest income191,320 155,529 698,150 535,638  
Lease revenue25,219 27,663 103,414 112,371  
Commissions earned51,389 45,910 197,159 163,734  
Charges and fees5,398 5,328 20,613 14,979  
 273,326 234,430 1,019,336 826,722  
      
OPERATING EXPENSES     
      
BAD DEBTS78,257 58,640 272,893 182,084  
      
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES     
Salaries and benefits43,526 36,171 174,236 157,157  
Stock-based compensation2,621 2,772 10,053 8,875  
Advertising and promotion7,942 9,578 34,069 30,393  
Occupancy6,406 6,342 25,234 23,614  
Technology costs7,489 5,312 23,463 18,033  
Loss on sale or write off of assets20,549 2,580 20,549 2,580  
Underwriting and collections3,604 2,980 13,930 9,596  
Other expenses7,806 8,761 31,196 34,501  
 99,943 74,496 332,730 284,749  
      
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION     
Depreciation of lease assets8,516 9,157 33,547 35,844  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets5,249 4,791 20,160 18,207  
Amortization of intangible assets3,029 5,546 18,406 16,831  
Depreciation of property and equipment2,451 2,171 9,193 8,004  
 19,245 21,665 81,306 78,886  
      
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES197,445 154,801 686,929 545,719  
      
OPERATING INCOME75,881 79,629 332,407 281,003  
      
OTHER INCOME (LOSS) (5,609) 8,371 (28,659) 114,876  
      
FINANCE COSTS(31,551) (22,281) (107,972) (79,025)  
      
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES38,721 65,719 195,776 316,854  
      
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)      
Current11,216 15,167 65,659 73,744  
Deferred(1,071) 591 (10,044) (1,833)  
 10,145 15,758 55,615 71,911  
      
NET INCOME28,576 49,961 140,161 244,943  
      
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.74 3.00 8.61 15.12  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.71 2.90 8.42 14.62  
      



SEGMENT REPORTING    
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share)    
     
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
 easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income183,3457,975- 191,320 
Lease revenue-25,219- 25,219 
Commissions earned48,0233,366- 51,389 
Charges and fees4,518880- 5,398 
 235,88637,440- 273,326 
     
Operating expenses     
Bad debts75,2243,033- 78,257 
Other operating expenses47,53914,94837,456 99,943 
Depreciation and amortization6,84610,7721,627 19,245 
 129,60928,75339,083 197,445 
     
Operating income (loss)106,2778,687(39,083) 75,881 
     
Other loss   (5,609) 
     
Finance costs   (31,551) 
     
Income before income taxes   38,721 
     
Income taxes   10,145 
     
Net income    28,576 
     
Diluted earnings per share   1.71 
     
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
 easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income149,0046,525- 155,529 
Lease revenue-27,663- 27,663 
Commissions earned42,6763,234- 45,910 
Charges and fees4,335993- 5,328 
 196,01538,415- 234,430 
     
Operating expenses     
Bad debts56,0582,582- 58,640 
Other operating expenses43,53915,98114,976 74,496 
Depreciation and amortization8,77511,4021,488 21,665 
 108,37229,96516,464 154,801 
     
Operating income (loss)87,6438,450(16,464)79,629 
     
Other income   8,371 
     
Finance costs   (22,281)
     
Income before income taxes   65,719 
     
Income taxes   15,758 
     
Net income    49,961 
     
Diluted earnings per share   2.90 
     
 Year Ended December 31, 2022
 easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income668,77929,371- 698,150 
Lease revenue-103,414- 103,414 
Commissions earned184,01313,146- 197,159 
Charges and fees16,7363,877- 20,613 
 869,528149,808- 1,019,336 
     
Operating expenses     
Bad debts261,99710,896- 272,893 
Other operating expenses180,86761,74890,115 332,730 
Depreciation and amortization32,66842,5866,052 81,306 
 475,532115,23096,167 686,929 
     
Operating income (loss)393,99634,578(96,167) 332,407 
     
Other loss   (28,659) 
     
Finance costs   (107,972) 
     
Income before income taxes   195,776 
     
Income taxes   55,615 
     
Net income    140,161 
     
Diluted earnings per share   8.42 
     
 Year Ended December 31, 2021
($in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal
     
Revenue    
Interest income512,81022,828- 535,638 
Lease revenue-112,371- 112,371 
Commissions earned152,48511,249- 163,734 
Charges and fees11,0563,923- 14,979 
 676,351150,371- 826,722 
     
Operating expenses     
Bad debts174,9367,148- 182,084 
Other operating expenses148,44561,55874,746 284,749 
Depreciation and amortization28,21944,8045,863 78,886 
 351,600113,51080,609 545,719 
     
Operating income (loss)324,75136,861(80,609) 281,003 
     
Other income   114,876 
     
Finance costs   (79,025) 
     
Income before income taxes   316,854 
     
Income taxes   71,911 
     
Net income    244,943 
     
Diluted earnings per share   14.62 



SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS   
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)   
     
 Three Months Ended  
 December 31, December 31, Variance Variance
20222021$ / bps% change
     
Summary Financial Results    
Revenue273,326 234,430 38,896 16.6% 
Bad debts78,257 58,640 19,617 33.5% 
Other operating expenses99,943 74,496 25,447 34.2% 
EBITDA181,001 100,508 (19,507) (19.4%) 
EBITDA margin129.6% 42.9% (1,330 bps) (31.0%) 
Depreciation and amortization19,245 21,665 (2,420) (11.2%) 
Operating income75,881 79,629 (3,748) (4.7 %) 
Operating margin27.8% 34.0% (620 bps) (18.2%) 
Other (loss) income(5,609) 8,371 (13,980) (167.0%) 
Finance costs31,551 22,281 9,270 41.6% 
Effective income tax rate26.2% 24.0% 220 bps 9.2% 
Net income28,576 49,961 (21,385) (42.8%) 
Diluted earnings per share1.71 2.90 (1.19) (41.0%) 
Return on assets3.6% 7.9% (430 bps) (54.4%) 
Return on equity13.8% 25.0% (1,120 bps) (44.8%) 
Return on tangible common equity121.8% 39.8% (1,800 bps) (45.2%) 
      
Adjusted Financial Results1     
Other operating expenses87,877 80,206 7,671 9.6% 
Efficiency ratio32.2% 34.2% (200 bps) (5.8%) 
Operating income99,738 86,353 13,385 15.5% 
Operating margin36.5% 36.8% (30 bps) (0.8%) 
Net income51,026 47,644 3,382 7.1% 
Diluted earnings per share3.05 2.76 0.29 10.5% 
Return on assets6.3% 7.5% (120 bps) (16.0%) 
Return on equity24.6% 23.9% 70 bps 2.9% 
Return on tangible common equity35.9% 36.2% (30 bps) (0.8%) 
     
Key Performance Indicators    
     
Segment Financials    
easyfinancial revenue235,886 196,015 39,871 20.3% 
easyfinancial operating margin45.1% 44.7% 40 bps 0.9% 
easyhome revenue37,440 38,415 (975) (2.5%) 
easyhome operating margin23.2% 22.0% 120 bps 5.5% 
      
Portfolio Indicators     
Gross consumer loans receivable2,794,694 2,030,339 764,355 37.6% 
Growth in consumer loans receivable206,038 133,623 72,415 54.2% 
Gross loan originations632,355 506,853 125,502 24.8% 
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)136.2% 41.4% (520 bps) (12.6%) 
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable9.0% 9.6% (60 bps) (6.3%) 
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable166,040 59,452 6,588 11.1% 
Potential monthly lease revenue17,868 8,193 (325) (4.0%) 
1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.
     
 Year Ended  
 December 31, December 31, Variance Variance
2022 2021 $ / bps% change
     
Summary Financial Results    
Revenue1,019,336 826,722 192,614 23.3% 
Bad debts272,893 182,084 90,809 49.9% 
Other operating expenses332,730 284,749 47,981 16.9% 
EBITDA1351,507 438,921 (87,414) (19.9 %) 
EBITDA margin134.5% 53.1% (1,860 bps) (35.0%) 
Depreciation and amortization81,306 78,886 2,420 3.1% 
Operating income332,407 281,003 51,404 18.3% 
Operating margin32.6% 34.0% (140 bps) (4.1 %) 
Other (loss) income(28,659) 114,876 (143,535)(124.9 %) 
Finance costs107,972 79,025 28,947 36.6% 
Effective income tax rate28.4% 22.7% 570 bps 25.1% 
Net income140,161 244,943 (104,782) (42.8 %) 
Diluted earnings per share8.42 14.62 (6.20) (42.4 %) 
Return on assets4.8% 11.5% (670 bps) (58.3 %) 
Return on equity17.6% 36.7% (1,910 bps) (52.0%) 
Return on tangible common equity128.4% 50.7% (2,230 bps) (44.0%) 
     
Adjusted Financial Results1    
Other operating expenses342,422 307,931 34,491 11.2% 
Efficiency ratio33.6% 37.2% (360 bps) (9.7%) 
Operating income369,362 316,652 52,710 16.6% 
Operating margin36.2% 38.3% (210 bps) (5.5 %) 
Net income192,261 174,759 17,502 10.0% 
Diluted earnings per share11.55 10.43 1.12 10.7% 
Return on assets6.6% 8.2% (160 bps) (19.5 %) 
Return on equity24.2% 26.2% (200 bps) (7.6%) 
Return on tangible common equity36.4% 35.3% 110 bps 3.1% 
      
Key Performance Indicators     
      
Segment Financials     
easyfinancial revenue869,528 676,351 193,177 28.6% 
easyfinancial operating margin45.3% 48.0% (270 bps) (5.6%) 
easyhome revenue149,808 150,371 (563) (0.4 %) 
easyhome operating margin23.1% 24.5% (140 bps) (5.7%) 
      
Portfolio Indicators     
Gross consumer loans receivable2,794,694 2,030,339 764,355 37.6% 
Growth in consumer loans receivable2764,355 783,499 (19,144) (2.4%) 
Gross loan originations2,377,606 1,594,480 783,126 49.1% 
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)137.7% 42.1% (440 bps) (10.5%) 
Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable9.1% 8.8% 30 bps 3.4% 
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1258,474 260,104 (1,630) (0.6%) 
Potential monthly lease revenue17,868 8,193 (325) (4.0%) 
1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release. 2 Growth in consumer loans receivable for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare.


Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A, available on www.sedar.com.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedYear Ended

($in 000’s except earnings per share)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
     
Net income as stated28,576 49,961 140,161 244,943 
     
Impact of adjusting items    
Bad debts    
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans1- - - 14,252 
Other operating expenses     
Write off of an intangible asset520,460 - 20,460 - 
Corporate development costs6- - 2,314 - 
Integration costs3122 3,447 1,081 5,047 
Transaction costs2- - - 7,615 
Depreciation and amortization     
Amortization of acquired intangible assets43,275 3,277 13,100 8,735 
Other loss (income)75,609 (8,371)28,659 (114,876)
Finance costs    
Transaction costs2- - - 1,726 
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items29,466 (1,647)65,614 (77,501)
Income tax impact of above adjusting items(7,016)(670)(13,514)7,317 
After-tax impact of adjusting items22,450 (2,317)52,100 (70,184)
     
Adjusted net income51,026 47,644 192,261 174,759 
     
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding16,753 17,233 16,650 16,757 
     
Diluted earnings per share as stated1.71 2.90 8.42 14.62 
Per share impact of adjusting items1.34 (0.14)3.13 (4.19)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share3.05 2.76 11.55 10.43 

 

Adjusting items related to the LendCare Acquisition
1 Bad debt expense related to the day one loan loss provision on the acquired loan portfolio from LendCare.
2 Transaction costs included advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other direct transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Other operating expenses and loan commitment fees related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Finance costs.
3 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare and the write off of certain software as a result of the integration with LendCare. Integration costs were reported under Other operating expenses.
4 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.
Adjusting item related to the write off of intangible assets
5 During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was unsatisfactory, and the additional investment necessary to complete the development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. As such, the Company elected to write off the capitalized software costs in 2022 in the amount of $20.5 million associated with this new loan management system developed by the third-party.
Adjusting item related to corporate development costs
6 Corporate development costs are related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not pursue, including advisory, consulting and legal costs reported under Other operating expenses.
Adjusting item related to other income (loss)
7 For the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, investment income (loss) is mainly due to fair value gains (losses) on investments in Affirm and its related TRS.


Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedYear Ended

($in 000’s except earnings per share)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
     
Other operating expenses as stated99,943 74,496 332,730 284,749 
     
Impact of adjusting items    
Other operating expenses1    
Write off of intangible assets(20,460)- (20,460)- 
Corporate development costs- - (2,314)- 
Integration costs(122)(3,447)(1,081)(5,047)
Transaction costs- - - (7,615)
Depreciation and amortization     
Depreciation of lease assets 8,516  9,157  33,547  35,844 
Total impact of adjusting items(12,066)5,710 9,692 23,182 
     
Adjusted other operating expenses87,877 80,206 342,422 307,931 
     
Total revenue273,326 234,430 1,019,336 826,722 
     
Efficiency ratio32.2% 34.2% 33.6% 37.2% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended

($in 000’s except percentages)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2021
(adjusted)
     
easyfinancial    
Operating income106,277 106,277 87,643 87,643 
Divided by revenue235,886 235,886 196,015 196,015 
     
easyfinancial operating margin45.1% 45.1% 44.7% 44.7% 
     
easyhome    
Operating income8,687 8,687 8,450 8,450 
Divided by revenue37,440 37,440 38,415 38,415 
     
easyhome operating margin23.2% 23.2% 22.0% 22.0% 
     
Total    
Operating income75,881 75,881 79,629 79,629 
Other operating expenses1    
Write off of an intangible asset- 20,460 - - 
Integration costs- 122 - 3,447 
Depreciation and amortization1    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets- 3,275 - 3,277 
Adjusted operating income75,881 99,738 79,629 86,353 
     
Divided by revenue273,326 273,326 234,430 234,430 
     
Total operating margin27.8% 36.5% 34.0% 36.8% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

 Year Ended

($in 000’s except percentages)		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2021
(adjusted)
     
easyfinancial    
Operating income393,996 393,996 324,751 324,751 
Divided by revenue869,528 869,528 676,351 676,351 
     
easyfinancial operating margin45.3% 45.3% 48.0% 48.0% 
     
easyhome    
Operating income34,578 34,578 36,861 36,861 
Divided by revenue149,808 149,808 150,371 150,371 
     
easyhome operating margin23.1% 23.1% 24.5% 24.5% 
     
Total    
Operating income332,407 332,407 281,003 281,003 
Bad debts1    
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans- - - 14,252 
Other operating expenses1    
Write off of intangible assets- 20,460 - - 
Corporate development costs- 2,314 - - 
Integration costs- 1,081 - 5,047 
Transaction costs- - - 7,615 
Amortization of intangible assets1    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets- 13,100 - 8,735 
Adjusted operating income332,407 369,362 281,003 316,652 
     
Divided by revenue1,019,336 1,019,336 826,722 826,722 
     
Total operating margin32.6% 36.2% 34.0% 38.3% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.


Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedYear Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
     
Net income as stated28,576 49,961 140,161 244,943 
     
Finance costs31,551 22,281 107,972 79,025 
Income tax expense10,145 15,758 55,615 71,911 
Depreciation and amortization19,245 21,665 81,306 78,886 
Depreciation of lease assets(8,516)(9,157)(33,547)(35,844)
EBITDA81,001 100,508 351,507 438,921 
     
Divided by revenue273,326 234,430 1,019,336 826,722 
     
EBITDA margin29.6% 42.9% 34.5% 53.1% 


Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedYear Ended
 December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
     
Cash used in operating activities(139,998)(74,171)(505,881)(78,875)
     
Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period206,038 133,623 764,355 783,499 
Less: Gross loans purchased1- - - (444,520)
 206,038 133,623 764,355 338,979 
     
Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable66,040 59,452 258,474 260,104 

1 Gross loans purchased during the second quarter of 2021 through the acquisition of LendCare.


Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated28,576 28,576 49,961 49,961 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- 22,450 - (2,317)
Adjusted net income28,576 51,026 49,961 47,644 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Divided by average total assets for the period3,216,403 3,216,403 2,533,945 2,533,945 
     
Return on assets3.6% 6.3% 7.9% 7.5% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

 Year Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated140,161 140,161 244,943 244,943 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- 52,100 - (70,184)
Adjusted net income140,161 192,261 244,943 174,759 
     
Divided by average total assets for the period2,922,605 2,922,605 2,126,594 2,126,594 
     
Return on assets4.8% 6.6% 11.5% 8.2% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated28,576 28,576 49,961 49,961 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- 22,450 - (2,371)
Adjusted net income28,576 51,026 49,961 47,644 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period830,820 830,820 798,620 798,620 
     
Return on equity13.8% 24.6% 25.0% 23.9% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

 Year Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated140,161 140,161 244,943 244,943 
After-tax impact of adjusting items1- 52,100 - (70,184)
Adjusted net income140,161 192,261 244,943 174,759 
     
Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period794,269 794,269 667,962 667,962 
     
Return on equity17.6% 24.2% 36.7% 26.2% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated28,576 28,576 49,961 49,961 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets3,275 3,275 3,277 3,277 
Income tax impact of the above item(868)(868)(868)(868)
Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax30,983 30,983 52,370 52,370 
     
Impact of adjusting items1    
Other operating expenses     
Write off of an intangible asset- 20,460 - - 
Integration costs- 122 - 3,447 
Other loss (income)- 5,609 - (8,371)
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items- 26,191 - (4,924)
Income tax impact of above adjusting items- (6,148)- 198 
After-tax impact of adjusting items- 20,043 - (4,726)
     
Adjusted net income30,983 51,026 52,370 47,644 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 
     
Average shareholders’ equity830,820 830,820 798,620 798,620 
Average goodwill(180,923)(180,923)(180,923)(180,923)
Average acquired intangible assets2(110,804)(110,804)(123,904)(123,904)
Average related deferred tax liabilities29,363 29,363 32,835 32,835 
Divided by average tangible common equity568,456 568,456 526,628 526,628 
     
Return on tangible common equity21.8% 35.9% 39.8% 36.2% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.
2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

 Year Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2022
(adjusted)		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2021
(adjusted)
     
Net income as stated140,161 140,161 244,943 244,943 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets13,100 13,100 8,735 8,735 
Income tax impact of the above item(3,471)(3,471)(2,314)(2,314)
Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax149,790 149,790 251,364 251,364 
     
Impact of adjusting items1    
Bad debts    
Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans- - - 14,252 
Other operating expenses    
Write -off of an intangible asset- 20,460 - - 
Corporate development costs- 2,314 - - 
Integration costs- 1,081 - 5,047 
Transaction costs- -  - 7,615 
Other loss (income)- 28,659 - (114,876)
Finance costs    
Transaction costs- - - 1,726 
Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items- 52,514 - (86,236)
Income tax impact of above adjusting items- (10,043)- 9,631 
After-tax impact of adjusting items- 42,471 - (76,605)
     
Adjusted net income149,790 192,261 251,364 174,759 
     
Average shareholders’ equity794,269 794,269 667,962 667,962 
Average goodwill(180,923)(180,923)(116,860)(116,860)
Average acquired intangible assets2(115,717)(115,717)(75,325)(75,325)
Average related deferred tax liabilities30,665 30,665 19,961 19,961 
Divided by average tangible common equity528,294 528,294 495,738 495,738 
     
Return on tangible common equity28.4% 36.4% 50.7% 35.3% 

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.
2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It’s calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000’s)

Three Months Ended
December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
Total company revenue273,326  234,430 
Less: easyfinancial revenue(235,886)(196,015)
Less: leasing revenue(26,772)(29,456)
easyhome financial revenue10,668  8,959 


Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months EndedYear Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021		December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
     
Total Company revenue273,326 234,430 1,019,336 826,722 
Less: Leasing revenue(26,772)(29,456)(110,053)(119,585)
Financial revenue246,554 204,974 909,283 707,137 
     
Multiplied by number of periods in a yearX 4 X 4 X 4/4 X 4/4 
     
Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable2,726,446 1,982,680 2,409,890 1,680,328 
     
Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized)36.2% 41.4% 37.7% 42.1% 


Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

 Three Months Ended
($in 000’s except percentages)December 31,
2022		December 31,
2021
   
Gross loan originations632,355  506,853 
   
Loan originations to new customers299,458  215,939 
   
Loan originations to existing customers332,897  290,914 
Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans(177,848)(152,153)
Net advance to existing customers155,049  138,761 
   
Net principal written454,507  354,700 
   
Percentage net advances to new customers66% 61% 


Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to “Financial Condition” section on page 54 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

Potential Monthly Leasing Revenue

Potential monthly leasing revenue is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to “Portfolio Analysis” section on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022.