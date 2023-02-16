Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2022

  For the Fiscal Years Ended September 30
 (in $ millions, except earnings per share; differences due to rounding) 2022   2021   % Change
Sales $

76.4		   $70.3   

8.7

%
Gross profit  11.1    11.3   1.6%
Gross margin  
14.9
%		   16.1%  (1.2 percentage points)
Net income  1.9    2.6   (23.8%)
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted  0.15    0.21   (28.6%)
  • Revenue increased by 8.7% to $76.4 million For the year ended September 30, 2022 from $70.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.
  • Gross profit decreased by 1.6% to$11.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2022, from $11.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was $1.9 million compared to net income of $2.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021,

Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of the Company commented: “The Company continues to focus its strategy on providing high-quality services and products to maintain and expand HUDI’s existing and prospective client base, which is shown by the Company’s nearly 9% sales growth during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Despite a challenging year amid supply chain disruptions and rising material costs, the Company is pleased to deliver resilient performance during the past fiscal year and is prepared to keep implementing current strategic plan to seek sustainable growth in the coming year.”

Financial Results for the Fiscal year 2022

Sales

For the year ended September 30, 2022, revenues increased by approximately $6.1 million or 8.7%, to approximately $76.4 million from approximately $70.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • During the fiscal year 2022, the Company observed an increase of raw materials price, especially the price of nickel which is an important component of stainless steel. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price (“ASP”) during the fiscal year 2022.

  • As a result of domestic shortage of construction materials and recovery of construction market, the Company’s domestic sales increased over 21.9% compared to the last fiscal year. The Company’s international sales revenue during fiscal year 2022 amounted to approximately $11.7 million, a decrease of 31.6% compared to last fiscal year.

Gross profit

Our gross profit decreased by approximately $0.2 million, or 1.6%, to approximately $11.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 from approximately $11.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. Gross profit margin was 14.9% for the year ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 16.1% for the year ended September 30, 2021. The slight decrease of gross profit margin was mainly due to increased raw material prices which drove up the cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative (“SGA”) expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $0.2 million, or 3.5% to approximately $6.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to approximately $6.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2021. The decrease of SGA expenses was mainly due to decreased freight expenses for the Company’s international and domestic sales, and increased travelling and agency expenses related to the increased sales activities.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.3 million, or 13.3% to approximately $2.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 as compared to approximately $2.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.

Net Income

As a result of the factors described above, the Company’s net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.0 million compared to net profit of $2.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, a decrease in profit of approximately $0.6 million, or approximately 23.8%.

Recent development

On November 9, 2022, the Company closed a registered direct offering for the sale of 1,000,000 ordinary shares. The Company received gross proceeds from the sale of the shares of approximately $25 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

On December 8, 2022, Ms. Qin Li tendered her resignation as the Chief Financial officer the Company, effective on December 8, 2022. On the same day, at the recommendation of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors approved and confirmed the appointment of Mr. Jianping Xiang as the succeeding Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 8, 2022.

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.

Forward-Looking Statement

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

  2022  2021 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $13,195,999  $15,350,197 
Restricted cash  1,347,246   1,304,518 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,197,396 and $3,066,937, respectively  19,658,188   21,297,261 
Accounts receivable – related parties  -   3,981,697 
Notes receivable  1,410,613   2,593,018 
Inventories  24,867,708   22,721,265 
Advances to suppliers  3,369,468   3,806,420 
Advances to suppliers – related parties  -   5,550,504 
Other receivables  552,633   475,793 
Total current assets  64,401,855   77,080,673 
Property, plant and equipment, net  5,989,136   7,208,705 
Land use rights, net  1,069,891   1,234,636 
Long-term investments  12,836,916   14,171,928 
Deferred tax assets  338,729   549,921 
TOTAL ASSETS $84,636,527  $100,245,863 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $919,492  $1,713,716 
Accounts payable - related parties  2,439,105   - 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  1,771,245   2,048,979 
Notes payable  548,253   2,312,556 
Advances from customers  4,401,440   4,667,084 
Due to related parties  606,986   514,913 
Short-term borrowings  11,888,662   33,459,043 
Tax payable  3,126,778   4,051,158 
Total current liabilities  25,701,961   48,767,449 
Long-term borrowing  9,300,625   - 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  35,002,586   48,767,449 
         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 13,239,182 and 13,127,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  2,648   2,625 
Additional paid-in capital  44,211,313   44,211,336 
Statutory surplus reserves  494,223   255,705 
Retained earnings  3,802,265   2,116,581 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  873,059   4,627,661 
Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.  49,383,508   51,213,908 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests  250,433   264,506 
Total shareholders’ equity  49,633,941   51,478,414 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $84,636,527  $100,245,863 

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020
(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

      2022
 2021  2020 
Sales $74,702,625  $67,006,655  $57,767,081 
Production service revenue  1,663,523   3,239,956   1,370,197 
Cost of sales  (65,230,521)  (58,926,675)  (48,473,061)
Gross profit  11,135,627   11,319,936   10,664,217 
             
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative  6,452,173   6,684,410   3,938,511 
Research and development  2,330,913   2,057,547   2,120,649 
Total operating expenses  8,783,086   8,741,957   6,059,160 
             
Operating income  2,352,541   2,577,979   4,605,057 
             
Other income (expenses):            
Interest expenses, net  (1,629,642)  (2,058,461)  (2,162,589)
Other income, net  1,398,173   1,948,527   1,132,780 
Total other expenses, net  (231,469)  (109,934)  (1,029,809)
             
Income before income taxes  2,121,071   2,468,045   3,575,248 
             
Income tax benefit/(provision)  (173,017)  89,000   (218,949)
             
Net income  1,948,054   2,557,045   3,356,299 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  23,852   25,570   33,563 
             
Net income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. $1,924,202  $2,531,475  $3,322,736 
             
Net income $1,948,054  $2,557,045  $3,356,299 
             
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (3,792,527)  1,452,328   1,225,301 
             
Total comprehensive income  (1,844,473)  4,009,373   4,581,600 
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests  (14,073)  40,093   45,816 
             
Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. $(1,830,400) $3,969,280  $4,535,784 
             
Basic and diluted earnings per share            
Basic $0.15  $0.21  $0.34 
Diluted $0.15  $0.21  $0.34 
Weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding            
Basic  13,239,182   12,116,079   10,000,000 
Diluted  13,239,182   12,116,079   10,000,000 

HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

       2022   2021  2020 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:            
Net income $1,948,054  $2,557,045  $3,356,299 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation  792,888   735,333   723,586 
Amortization  32,087   32,349   30,048 
Bad debt expense reverse  (564,283)  (153,676)  - 
Deferred tax benefits (expenses)  173,017   (89,000)  - 
Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets  -   1,767   (654,138)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable  4,080,722   (8,823,928)  (260,202)
Notes receivable  1,018,351   (1,987,871)  (10,332)
Inventories  (4,653,336)  (756,588)  (1,987,737)
Advances to suppliers  19,092   (2,727,661)  366,087 
Advances to suppliers – related party  5,457,504   78,283   180,333 
Other receivables  (132,062)  2,006,975   3,303,687 
Accounts payable  1,960,756   (238,638)  650,988 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (91,961)  372,155   (387,358)
Notes payable  (1,678,680)  707,021   (2,301,375)
Advances from customers  188,878   3,040,106   222,805 
Tax payable  (589,163)  (402,478)  (28,401)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  8,027,856   (5,648,806)  3,204,290 
             
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment  (206,175)  (917,539)  (664,996)
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment  -   20,285   724,782 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (206,175)  (897,254)  59,786 
             
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:            
Proceeds from short-term borrowings  21,719,160   35,820,322   38,620,077 
Repayments on short-term borrowings  (41,712,446)  (35,265,552)  (40,488,791)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings  10,095,831   -   - 
Proceeds from stock offering, net of offering costs  -   21,680,341   - 
Advances from related parties  305,226   6,223,875   3,068,965 
Repayments to related parties  (152,628)  (7,182,813)  (5,889,557)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (9,744,857)  21,276,173   (4,689,306)
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (188,294)  219,398   113,762 
             
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (2,111,470)  14,949,511   (1,311,468)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year  16,654,715   1,705,204   3,016,672 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year $14,543,245  $16,654,715  $1,705,204 
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:            
Cash paid for income taxes $64,016  $480,495  $135,262 
Cash paid for interest $1,151,567  $1,550,082   1,951,622 