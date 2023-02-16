Graphics Tablet Market is Expected to Reach USD 1196.72 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.65% from 2022–2028; Innovative Product Launches with Budgetary Range to Positively Influence Market Dynamics

Westford, USA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American region is projected to continue leading the graphics tablet market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for tablets, high adoption of digital signage among retailers, and a wide range of product offerings drive growth. In addition, the availability of a wide range of graphics tablets from various brands has contributed to the high adoption of these devices globally. As more and more companies and individuals seek to create high-quality visual content, the demand for graphics tablets is predicted to rise.

According to a recent report by SkyQuest, the global 3D animation market is predicted to exceed USD 31.29 billion by 2028. The significant growth in the 3D animation industry is expected to boost the demand for graphics tablets in the coming years. Furthermore, with the increasing use of 3D animation in various industries, such as gaming, films, and advertising, the demand for advanced and efficient graphic designing tools has also increased.

A graphics tablet, a drawing tablet, or a digital drawing pad is a hardware device designed for digital artistry. It is widely used by artists, designers, architects, and other professionals for various purposes, including creating digital art, illustrations, animations, 3D modeling, and more. A graphics tablet typically consists of a touch-sensitive surface or screen, which can detect the user's pen or stylus movements and translate them into digital signals.

Prominent Players in Graphics Tablet Market

Wacom

Shenzhen Ugee Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Huion Animation Technology Co., Ltd.

Monoprice, Inc.

Xppen Technology Co.

Penpower Technology Ltd.

Gaomon Technology Corporation

Hanwang

Adesso

ViewSonic

UGEE

Hanvon

Parblo Inc.

Samsung

PenPower

Tablet Component Segment to Drive Significant Sales Thanks to Increase Popularity among Artists and Media Personals

In recent years, digitization and the increasing preference for more hi-tech approaches in various industries have driven consumers' preference toward graphics tablets. According to SkyQuest, internet users grew by 8.3% in 2021 compared to the user base in 2020. This rapid internet usage increase will profoundly impact the demand for graphic tablets. As a result, graphic tablets have become an essential tool for creative professionals, artists, designers, and students in recent years.

The European region is expected to witness a high growth rate in graphics tablet market from 2023 to 2028. The growing demand for these tablets in various industries, such as animation and special effects film, industrial design, advertising, etc., is mainly responsible for this market's trend. In addition, this ease of use and portability has contributed significantly to the market's growth.

Animation Application Segment to Capture the Highest Revenue Share owing to the Key Role of Graphics Tablet in Animation and Prototyping

The global graphics tablet market witnessed significant growth in 2022, dominating the animation segment, and is projected to continue the trend from 2023 to 2028. The animation industry has been a significant sector for decades, and the importance of animation and prototyping has increased across various industry verticals. Furthermore, with the rise of digital content creation, the demand for efficient graphic designing tools has also increased, which has led to a surge in the adoption of graphics tablets in the animation industry.

The graphics tablet market in the North American region has witnessed substantial growth in recent years and is expected to continue growing significantly from 2023 to 2028. The region accounts for most of the market share, primarily driven by the early adoption of advanced technologies in developed countries such as the United States and Canada. In addition, early digitization in North American countries has facilitated the use of graphics tablets and has helped adopt advanced technologies, making the region a significant market player.

The graphics tablet market is the core subject of an extensive new research report, which explores the size, share, and key players operating in the industry on a global level. In addition, the research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, considering the impact of significant events and market conditions in various regions. The report also offers forecasts for the market's growth until 2028, drawing on the insights of industry experts.

Key Developments in Graphics Tablet Market

Huion, a renowned global supplier of digital drawing devices, has recently launched its latest pen tablet, the Inspiroy Dial 2. This innovative device is the successor to the popular Inspiroy Dial Q620M and incorporates many exciting new features and design optimizations. The Inspiroy Dial 2 builds on Huion's reputation for delivering high-quality digital drawing devices with a range of powerful features and cutting-edge technology. And with its sleek, modern design and ergonomic form factor, the Inspiroy Dial 2 is to be a hit with artists and designers alike.

Apple recently announced its latest iPad, featuring an all-screen design with a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. In addition, the new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, providing incredible performance and exceptional power efficiency, making it ideal for handling demanding tasks while still delivering all-day battery life. Overall, the new iPad from Apple represents a significant leap forward in terms of performance, design, and functionality.

Lenovo has recently unveiled an array of innovative devices set to capture consumers' imaginations across the globe. The device features a stunning Yoga desktop and category-defining tablets packed with the latest features and technology. In addition, Lenovo's new technology, Chronos, captures a user's movement and enables them to interact with and perform activities in 3D virtual worlds without needing glasses or wearables.

Splashtop, a leading provider of work-anywhere solutions, and Wacom, a global leader in digital pen display technology, have recently announced the latest innovations in remote connectivity for the Wacom creative community. Innovations are unveiled at the Adobe MAX conference, and they promise to simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world for artists and designers around the globe. The new solution from Splashtop recognizes and carries over all the customized settings established by the artist to their stylus pens and tablets, providing a seamless remote experience.

Key Questions Answered in Graphics Tablet Market Report

What factors contribute to the target market's growth rate and valuation estimations, and how are they projected to evolve in the coming years?

Among the different segments of the graphics tablet market, which ones are expected to experience the highest growth potential over the forecast period?

What are the key strengths and weaknesses of the leading players in the global market, and how do they compare in terms of market share, product innovation, and other relevant factors?

In which geographic regions is the market expected to experience the highest revenue growth, and what are the underlying factors driving this trend?

