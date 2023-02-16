The INNOCN 13A1F Portable Monitor is the Ultimate Second Screen for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has been producing cutting-edge portable monitors and smart displays thanks to its innovative R&D team. Innovation China, also known as INNOCN, creates distinctive, feature-rich smart monitors. The company has a reputation for manufacturing commercial displays and monitors that work well as a second monitor for laptops and other popular monitors and gadgets in the electronics and smart display markets.





INNOCN has designed a portable monitor with just the right size for pairing and increasing productivity. The INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor is a great smart monitor for connecting to smart devices like the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and is brimming with features to ensure a great user experience. Supporters of INNOCN have the opportunity to purchase the 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor for just $149.99, thanks to a $100 prime-exclusive discount. The sale is open now and runs through February 28, 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, is compatible with the INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor thanks to its USB-C connectivity. One week from today, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, a new high-end laptop measuring 16 inches, is expected to be released. It has a 3K OLED screen, a sizable backlit keyboard and trackpad, a high-definition webcam, and many other fantastic features. People can now have more screen space and view multiple applications between two different screens by pairing the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with INNOCN's 13A1F Portable Monitor.

The 13A1F Portable Monitor has an ultra-thin design and light weight build and is ideal for use on the go. For lifelike picture quality, it has 1920*1080p resolution and OLED backlighting. When it comes to smart monitors, the 13A1F Portable Monitor is the top choice for professionals in the visual arts, including photographers, videographers, and graphic designers.

