BOARD NOMINATIONS TO BE PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

At its meeting of February 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of Rexel unanimously decided, on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, to propose to the next Shareholders' Meeting of April 20, 2023, the renewal of Ian Meakins' term of office as Director and to appoint Marie-Christine Lombard and Steven Borges as new independent members of the Board of Directors for a term of four years. Marie-Christine Lombard would succeed Elen Phillips, whose term of office will expire at the next Shareholders’ Meeting.

Ian Meakins, Chairman of Rexel's Board of Directors, said: "I deeply thank Elen for her contribution to the Board during all these years and for the richness of the interactions and exchanges we had. As part of the succession plan for Directors, the Board of Directors had identified additional needs in terms of expertise to adapt to the evolution of the Group and its market. Steven Borges, in addition to his knowledge of the U.S. market, will bring to the Board his knowledge of all industrial sectors at a time when issues such as industrial automation and investments related to sustainable development are at the heart of Rexel's business in the industrial sector. Marie-Christine Lombard is a recognized executive with an impressive track record of success at the head of Geodis. In addition to her management experience, she will bring to Rexel's Board her in-depth knowledge of transport, logistics and service issues, which, in conjunction with digital, are central to Rexel's value proposition."

Biographies:

Marie-Christine Lombard has been Chairwoman of the Management Board of Geodis since 2012, a global leader in transport and logistics. She is also a member of the Executive Committee of the SNCF group. Previously, she held several management positions at TNT Express before becoming its Chief Executive Officer. She started her career in the banking sector where she held various positions at the Chemical Bank in New York and at Paribas in Paris where her last role was Vice President in the M&A department of the commercial banking group. She is a Director and the Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee of Vinci. She is a graduate of ESSEC and the Harvard University Executive Program.

Steven Borges currently serves as EVP and CEO of the Diversified Manufacturing Services segment of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global manufacturing services company. He joined Jabil in 1993 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in business development, manufacturing operations and supply chain management over the course of his 30-year career. Prior to his current role, he served as EVP and CEO of Jabil’s Regulated Industries segment with additional responsibility for additive manufacturing. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He is a graduate of Fitchburg State University.

