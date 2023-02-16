Senate Properties selects Innofactor to continue the development and maintenance of an HR system

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on February 16, 2023, at 8:50 Finnish time

Senate Properties has selected Innofactor with a procurement decision to continue the development and maintenance of an HR system. The system is based on Innofactor Kide HR solution.

Innofactor's estimate of the total value of the procurement is approximately EUR 0.8 million.

Senate Properties is a state-owned company operating under the Ministry of Finance, and it acts as the internal specialist on work environment and premises for the state administration. The task of Senate is to provide the state administration with effective work environments supporting its operation in a cost-effective manner considering the state's overall interest. Senate is also responsible for selling and developing properties for which the use by the state has been discontinued.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, February 16, 2023

