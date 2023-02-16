Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Extraordinary General Meeting on February 24, 2023 cancelled

English Swedish

Following the publication on January 26 of the convening notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards AB has received valuable feedback and constructive suggestions for improvements regarding the proposed incentive program, both from several large shareholders and other stakeholders. In light of this, the Board has decided to cancel the February 24 EGM with the ambition to present a revised proposal to a future General Meeting.

Given the importance of a long-term incentive program in attracting, motivating and retaining key personnel, and in more clearly linking their compensation to the company's performance and value development, the Board has concluded that certain clarifications and adjustments should be made to the proposal in order to ensure that these goals can be met, in the interests of all stakeholders.





For further information, please contact:

Christian Lagerling, Chairman of the Board



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 16, 2023 at 08:00 am CET.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

