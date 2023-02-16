Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.- Commencement of the Amungee NW-2H Well Stimulation Programme

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon” or “Company”)

Commencement of the Amungee NW-2H Well Stimulation Programme

16 February 2023 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the commencement of the well stimulation programme at the Amungee NW-2H (“A2H”) well.

The A2H well was drilled to a total depth (TD) of 3,883 metres, including a 1,275-metre horizontal section within the Amungee Member B Shale (formerly known as the Middle Velkerri B-shale), in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran”) in December 2022.

Stimulation Programme Details:

The programme will include up to 24 stimulation stages over a 1,200-metre horizontal section within the Amungee Member B Shale, with operations expected to be completed within 2-3 weeks.





The A2H stimulation programme will be executed utilising proven US-style shale stimulation designs and techniques, including the use of 5-½-inch casing, by Condor Energy Services, a respected Australian energy services provider.





5-½-inch casing will allow the optimal placement of sand and fluid at an increased rate to the perforations during stimulation and has been proven to deliver significantly higher production rates.





Following stimulation, up to four-weeks of fluid flow back is expected to take place prior to the installation of production tubing.





The 30-day initial production rates are expected early in the second quarter of 2023.





Philip O’Quigley, Falcon’s CEO, commented:

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of stimulation operations with our joint venture operator, Tamboran Resources Limited. This is an exciting phase of operations in the Beetaloo with the potential for obtaining production rates that would support the joint venture moving to a multi-well pilot development program in 2023/2024. We look forward to updating the market on these very important flow rates as soon as they become available.”

Ends.

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited

Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited is a 50:50 joint venture between Tamboran Resources Limited and Daly Waters Energy, LP (Sheffield).

Tamboran Resources Limited, is a natural gas company listed on the ASX (TBN) and U.S. OTC markets (TBNNY). Tamboran is focused on playing a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future, by developing the significant low CO 2 gas resource within the Beetaloo Basin through cutting-edge drilling and completion design technology as well as management’s experience that in successfully commercialising unconventional shale in North America.

Bryan Sheffield of Daly Waters Energy, LP is a highly successful investor and has made significant returns in the US unconventional energy sector in the past. He was Founder of Parsley Energy Inc. (“PE”), an independent unconventional oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin, Texas and previously served as its Chairman and CEO. PE was acquired for over US$7 billion by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”), itself a leading independent oil and gas company and with the PE acquisition became a Permian pure play company. Pioneer has a current market capitalisation of c. US$60 billion.

