New IBFD book brings clarity to the taxation of crypto-asset transactions

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a special launch event, Associate Professor Shaun Parsons gave an insightful overview of the book and was presented with a special copy by Belema Obuoforibo (Director IBFD Knowledge Centre) and Craig West (Managing Editor, World Tax Journal).

“This book presents a systematic analysis of the classification within the international tax system of a comprehensive range of crypto-asset transactions. The book brings much-needed clarity to navigating this complex topic,” said Shaun Parsons.

He continued, “It may also support the development of a globally coordinated approach and assist individual jurisdictions in developing comprehensive domestic responses to the taxation of crypto-asset transactions.”

To learn more about the unique content of this book, visit https://www.ibfd.org/shop/book/taxing-crypto-asset-transactions-foundations-globally-coordinated-approach

The launch took place during a free public seminar on the topic of the Multilateral Instrument (MLI), which was part of the IBFD teaching week for the International Tax Masters programme of the University of Cape Town.

About the Author

Shaun Parsons is an associate professor specializing in taxation at the College of Accounting, in the Commerce Faculty of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, where he also completed both his Master of Commerce in Taxation and PhD. His research focuses on the tax implications of emerging technologies. To learn more about the author, visit https://www.ibfd.org/authors-contributors#meettheauthor

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/953bb45e-a690-42a2-a444-22dd9883f03a