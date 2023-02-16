IncludeHealth Secures $11 Million in Financing, Adds Industry Veterans to Board and C-Suite

Columbus, OHIO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncludeHealth, a leading provider of musculoskeletal technology solutions, announced today that it has raised $11 million in a recent financing round. The funding was led by CincyTech, with participation from Tamarind Hill and other investors, to further expand MSK-OS™, the Company’s remote care platform powered by computer vision. IncludeHealth partners with providers delivering musculoskeletal care to offer hybrid services to their patients under Remote Therapeutic Monitoring and Value-Based Care.

In addition to the financing, IncludeHealth is pleased to announce the additions of Grant Koster, PT, ATC, FACHE, and Ray Shealy to its team. Koster, a 20-year physical therapy executive who served as Senior Vice President of Operations, Partner, and General Manager of Athletico Physical Therapy, will join the Company's board of directors. Shealy, a highly accomplished entrepreneur and healthcare technology leader, will join as the new Chief Operating Officer.

"IncludeHealth's MSK-OS platform is at the forefront of hybrid musculoskeletal care, and we are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we continue to innovate and grow with our customers," said IncludeHealth CEO and Founder, Ryan Eder. "Our platform is built to make musculoskeletal care more accessible and efficient for patients and healthcare providers. We are also excited to welcome Grant and Ray to our team. Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we scale our operations and bring our technology to more people worldwide."

The MSK-OS platform improves the delivery of musculoskeletal care by leveraging computer vision to deliver personalized, measured care through patients’ own devices without the need for wearable sensors, additional hardware, or even downloads. With a simple link, the platform provides an interactive experience for patients to complete their at-home care while collecting objective adherence and performance data to help manage their conditions and improve outcomes.

"I am excited to join the IncludeHealth team and am impressed by the innovative technology and commercial partnerships they have developed to improve the delivery of musculoskeletal care," said Grant Koster. "I look forward to working with the team to help bring this technology to more patients and healthcare providers."

IncludeHealth developed MSK-OS in collaboration with Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, the US Air Force, Google, and ProMedica, and partners with health systems, physical therapy networks, orthopedic practices, and the government to deliver hybrid musculoskeletal care.

"IncludeHealth's platform is a game changer in care delivery for patients and providers," said Ray Shealy. "I am thrilled to be joining the team as COO and look forward to working with the team to continue innovating and expanding how patients experience care to improve outcomes while helping providers increase their impact both in and outside the clinical setting."

About IncludeHealth

IncludeHealth partners with musculoskeletal providers to extend their reach beyond the clinic and unlock hybrid care models. Powered by computer vision, IncludeHealth's platform digitizes physical therapy and delivers personalized, measured care through patients' devices without needing additional hardware or downloads. Recognized with over 40 innovation and health awards, IncludeHealth's platform is utilized by health systems, physical therapy networks, orthopedic practices, and the government for remote therapeutic monitoring and value-based care. To learn more, visit includehealth.com.

