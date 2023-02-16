Political Risk Services: Yearly Subscription for Comprehensive Analysis of 100 Countries' Risk Ratings, Macroeconomic Forecasts and More

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Political Risk Services: World Service" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A World Service subscription provides 12-months of access to all of Political Risk Services' 100 Country Reports (countries listed within that product), including all updates and revisions throughout the subscription year. Each Country Report provides 18-month and five-year risk ratings and forecasts, key macroeconomic forecasts, 10 years of historical data, extensive textual analysis of risk to business, plus complete background information.
Your subscription to World Service also includes complimentary subscriptions to Political Risk Letter (PRL) and the Country Forecasts Tables.
Target Audience Includes:
- Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others
- Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others
- Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.
- Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google
- Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Congo
- Congo DR
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakstan
- Kenya
- Korea, D.P.R.
- Korea, South
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9b5nzz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.