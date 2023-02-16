Membrane Filtration Market to Reach USD 34 Billion by 2030; Increased Demand for Sustainable Filtration Methods to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Membrane Filtration market was estimated at around 15 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 8.9% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 34 billion by 2030.

Membrane filtration is used to increase the value of dairy and plant-based food products. It assists in naturally maximising the value of dairy. In this process, the water is recycled. Plant-based proteins can be concentrated very well using the membrane filtration approach. Greek yoghurt, sports supplements, senior nutrition goods, infant food items containing whey protein, and products relating to senior nutrition can all be made using this technique. The water that is produced during the membrane filtration process is saved and used again.



Water is treated using the membrane filtering method, and in the years to come, it is anticipated that the availability of clean drinking water that has been treated in this way will aid in the market's expansion. Many businesses, including the food and dairy industries as well as the chemical processing industry, use the membrane filtration method. This technique recycles spent water that is used in the pharmaceutical industry and is incredibly effective at removing all types of organic matter and germs from drinking water. By applying pressure to the two sides of the membrane, this procedure helps separate molecules of various sizes.



It raises the level of the product's quality. A significant expenditure is required to set up a membrane filtration system. It raises the level of the product's quality. A significant barrier to the market's expansion is the enormous cost required to set up a membrane filtering system. Four main types of filters are now employed in the membrane filtration industry.



Growth Factors



The usage of membrane filtering is anticipated to increase as the dairy sector expands rapidly around the world. The market expands as a result of laws put in place by governments to ensure that drinking water is safe. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the rising disposable income of consumers around the world and the high demand for luxury goods. Technologies for membrane filtering have made it possible to produce goods with improved characteristics. Due to an increase in consumers looking for safe methods for the items they consume, there is a rise in the need for membrane filtration systems.



Membrane filtration is employed in the sterilisation of gases, liquids, and heat-sensitive materials. As the demand for cleaned water increases, it is anticipated that this technology will become more in demand. The market for membrane filtration is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years because it is crucial for extending the shelf life of foods and drinks. It aids in raising the standard and security of these goods.



Segmental Overview



Reverse osmosis had the biggest market share (32%), according to type, in 2021. In the past, reverse osmosis technology controlled the market. This method is employed to remove various impurities from water. The semi-permeable membrane of water allows for the passage of water. The process used to purify the water is incredibly effective. Reverse osmosis technology is used to get rid of about 99% of the impurities in the water. This technique often removes minerals like salt, calcium, and iron. And as a result of all of these factors, reverse osmosis technology is becoming more and more common in water filtration systems.



The water and wastewater segment is anticipated to grow strongly in the upcoming years, depending on the application. In recent years, the market had been dominated by the water and wastewater industry. The presence of various bacteria and microbes in water can alter the water's colour and odour. The flavour of the water was altered by the presence of diverse organic contaminants, and membrane filtration technologies are becoming increasingly necessary to improve water quality. In order to treat the water for long-term usage, the government agencies that provide water heavily rely on chemicals. Government agencies are now focusing on minimising the use of these chemicals in water plants as a result of greater public awareness.



Regional Overview



Geographically speaking, the Asia Pacific region held the greatest market share in 2021, at 40%. The market for membrane filtration is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years due to rising consumer awareness of the need to purify food and water. In addition to the dairy business, this technology is used in the food industry. This technique is very effective at pasteurising dairy products. In the Asia Pacific region, the use of membrane filtering technology will increase in order to concentrate the nutrients in a particular food product. In the Asia Pacific area, China has the biggest market for membrane filtration technology. The development of the membrane filtration market will be fueled by the need for sustainable water purification technologies in a number of Asia-Pacific countries. India's adoption of technology in the food and beverage sector would help fuel market expansion across Asia Pacific.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Membrane Filtration Market CAGR 8.9% Segments Covered By Type

By Application

List of the prominent players in the Global Membrane Filtration market:



• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• The Merck Group

• 3M

• Pall Corporation

• Cytiva

• GEA Group AG

• ProMinent Group

• Porvair Filtration Group

• Guo Chu Technology (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

• Filtration Group

• SUEZ

• Veolia



The global Membrane Filtration market is segmented as follows:



By Type



• Reverse Osmosis

• Ultrafiltration

• Microfiltration

• Nanofiltration



By Application



• Water and wastewater treatment

• Dairy drinks and concentrates

• Food and beverages

• Winery



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



