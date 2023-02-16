Radiology Information System Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD of 1790.33 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Drivers and Growth Prospectus

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Radiology Information System Market.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the Radiology Information System Market is expected to grow at USD 1790.33 Million from 2023 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1%

Market Overview:

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software system for managing medical images and related data. This is especially useful for radiographic ordering and billing information. Used primarily in conjunction with PACS and VNA to track records and claims. It complements HIS and PACS and is an important workflow in radiology practice. Basic radiology information system functions include patient list management, result entry, document scanning, and digital reporting. The RIS records when the patient arrives and is ready for examination interpretation. Patient text information can be stored and integrated into HIS. It is a radiology software solution for managing medical image data. Like the Hospital Information System (HIS), it is specially adapted for radiology departments and automates data management. The term is used in his PACS to describe a type of medical IT system used in radiology. Streamline your imaging process with a variety of features packed into one comprehensive system.

RIS improves streamlined processes and provides long-term options for managing patient information. RICS and PACS act as two complementary systems and are integrated in most radiology departments.

Key Insights from Primary Research

The Radiology Information System Market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2023 and 2029.

The Radiology Information System Market size was worth around US$ 1165.67 Million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1790.33 Million by 2029. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

North America is accounted for the highest share of the global radiology information system market.

Industry Growth Drivers

The market is expected to grow due to population growth, increasing number of radiologists and clinics, investment in R&D activities, and preference for cloud-based solutions. Moreover, the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, COPD, arthritis and osteoporosis has increased significantly in recent years. This increases the demand for medical imaging and drives the growth of the radiology information system (RIS) market.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Major companies active in the global Radiology Information System industry include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Carestream Health Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Epic Systems Corporations, McKesson Corporation, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens AG, MedInformatix, Inc, General Electric Company, IBM. To increase their market position, these businesses have implemented a variety of growth tactics. These companies are using expansion, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration as important growth strategies to improve their product portfolio and geographical presence in order to meet the rising demand for radiology information systems from emerging economies.

Browse the full “Radiology Information System Market by Type (Integrated, Standalone), Component, Deployment Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise), End-User (Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029” Report at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7014/radiology-information-system-market/

Key Market Segments: Radiology Information System Market

Global Radiology Information System Market by Type

Integrated

Standalone

Global Radiology Information System Market by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Radiology Information System Market by Deployment Mode

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Radiology Information System Market by End-User

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Healthcare Payers

Global Radiology Information System Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

Regional Insights:

North America led the overall market with a 53% revenue share in 2021. Growth in the US market is due to further development of RIS, an increase in the number of radiologists and the introduction of new software systems by current suppliers. The introduction of a comprehensive RIS with integrated PACS has systematized and simplified medical imaging, leading to patient compliance and further regional growth.

Recent Industry Developments:

Jul 14, 2022, Philips Future Health Index 2022 identifies radiology leaders as the true early adopters of AI and predictive analytics in healthcare

May 6th 2022 — Carestream Health has been awarded a five-year contract for the supply of an integrated RIS/PACS system at ASL of Biella, a Trust located in Piedmont Region in northwest Italy.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1265.67 Million Projected Market Size in 2029 USD 1790.33 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2029 Key Market Players Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Carestream Health Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Epic Systems Corporations, McKesson Corporation, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens AG, MedInformatix, Inc, General Electric Company, IBM., and others. Key Segment by Type, by Component, by Deployment Mode, by End-User Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

