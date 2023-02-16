Global Capnography Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring Masimo, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden and Smiths Medical Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capnography Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global capnography devices market size reached US$ 359.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 518.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Capnography devices refer to various medical equipment that are used for measuring the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) present in the patient's bloodstream. They measure the inhaled and exhaled concentration of CO2 in the body. The devices are used for patients undergoing anesthesia to ensure that they are receiving ample oxygen throughout the surgical procedure.

These devices are commonly available in handheld, standalone and multi-parameter variants based on main-, side- and micro-stream technologies. They also aid in diagnosing the cause of respiratory distress, providing real-time feedback on treatment effects and detecting shocks.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), such as pulmonary embolism and asthma, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. These devices are also being used for monitoring patients under intensive care who are suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to lung disorders, is also providing driving the market growth. Capnography devices are widely being used for operative and post-operative care of patients and are commonly used in operation, recovery and critical rooms, wards and ambulances. Various product innovations, such as the development of technologically advanced devices that offer ease-of-connection, convenient sterilization and enable accurate monitoring of non-intubated substances, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

The market is further driven by the launch of variants that are integrated with photodetectors, molecular correlation spectroscopy and miniaturized multi-gas monitors that are highly accurate and have an adjustable flow rate. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with the development of portable and point-of-care (POC) capnography devices, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

