Global Capnography Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring Masimo, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden and Smiths Medical Among Others

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capnography Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capnography devices market size reached US$ 359.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 518.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • BectonDickinson and Company (BD)
  • Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.
  • Opto Cardiac Care Limited (Criticare Technologies Inc.)
  • FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)
  • Dragerwerk AG
  • EDAN Instruments Inc.
  • Hill-Rom Services Inc.
  • Infinium Medical Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Masimo Corporation
  • Medtronic Inc.
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • Nonin Medical Inc.
  • Smiths Medical MD Inc.
  • Zoe Medical Incorporated

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Capnography devices refer to various medical equipment that are used for measuring the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) present in the patient's bloodstream. They measure the inhaled and exhaled concentration of CO2 in the body. The devices are used for patients undergoing anesthesia to ensure that they are receiving ample oxygen throughout the surgical procedure.

These devices are commonly available in handheld, standalone and multi-parameter variants based on main-, side- and micro-stream technologies. They also aid in diagnosing the cause of respiratory distress, providing real-time feedback on treatment effects and detecting shocks.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), such as pulmonary embolism and asthma, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. These devices are also being used for monitoring patients under intensive care who are suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to lung disorders, is also providing driving the market growth. Capnography devices are widely being used for operative and post-operative care of patients and are commonly used in operation, recovery and critical rooms, wards and ambulances. Various product innovations, such as the development of technologically advanced devices that offer ease-of-connection, convenient sterilization and enable accurate monitoring of non-intubated substances, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

The market is further driven by the launch of variants that are integrated with photodetectors, molecular correlation spectroscopy and miniaturized multi-gas monitors that are highly accurate and have an adjustable flow rate. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with the development of portable and point-of-care (POC) capnography devices, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global capnography devices market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global capnography devices market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global capnography devices market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global capnography devices market?
5. What is the breakup of the global capnography devices market based on the product?
6. What is the breakup of the global capnography devices market based on the product type?
7. What is the breakup of the global capnography devices market based on technology?
8. What is the breakup of the global capnography devices market based on the application?
9. What is the breakup of the global capnography devices market based on the end-user?
10. What are the key regions in the global capnography devices market?
11. Who are the key players/companies in the global capnography devices market?

Report Metrics:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages147
Forecast Period2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021$359.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$518.7 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Capnography Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Capnometers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Accessories
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Handheld
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Main-stream
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Side-stream
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Micro-stream
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Trauma and Emergency Care
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Cardiac Care
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Respiratory Monitoring
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Hospitals and Clinics
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Others
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1hnea

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 
                    

        




    

        

            
                Global Capnography Devices Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Capnography
                            
                            
                                Capnography Device
                            
                            
                                Capnometer
                            
                            
                                Respiratory Devices 
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data