Stoma/Ostomy Care Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.22%

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stoma/Ostomy Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stoma/ostomy care market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.22% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Alcare Co. Ltd.

B. Braun

BAO Health Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc

Flexicare Medical Limited

Hollister Incorporated

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company

Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.

Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc.

Welland Medical Limited (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.)

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A stoma, or bowel diversion, refers to an ostomy opening in the abdomen used to facilitate the removal of intestinal contents from the body. Stomas can be temporary or permanent and require special care for effective treatment. Some of the commonly used stoma/ostomy care devices include ostomy bags, seals, barrier rings, pouch covers, pouch closures and stoma caps.

These devices are air- and water-tight and are attached to the abdominal wall to collect the waste material and can be disposed when required. They are primarily needed for the treatment of various chronic disorders, such as bowel, prostate or bladder cancer, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn's disease and colorectal and bladder cancer is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population across the globe, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

In line with this, growing health consciousness and awareness regarding the available ostomy care products are also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative ostomy care products that aid in minimizing odor and providing pH control to prevent skin infections, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These products have human-centric designs that fit effectively and move with the body movements as the patient bends, due to which they are widely preferred by individuals and healthcare professionals.

Other factors, including the implementation of campaigns by various government and not-for-profit organizations to promote effective ostomy care, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global stoma/ostomy care market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global stoma/ostomy care market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the surgery?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global stoma/ostomy care market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Ostomy Bags

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 By Usability

6.1.2.1.1 Drainable Bags

6.1.2.1.2 Closed-end Bags

6.1.2.2 By Type

6.1.2.2.1 One-piece System

6.1.2.2.2 Two-piece System

6.1.2.3 By Shape of Skin Barrier

6.1.2.3.1 Flat Base Bags

6.1.2.3.2 Convex Bags

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Ostomy Accessories

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Home Care Settings

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Surgery

8.1 Ileostomy

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Colostomy

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Urostomy

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmu1ah-care?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment