Wound Care Films Market Size to Surpass US$ 988.3 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Wound Care Films Marketv by Product Type (Foam Dressings, Film Dressings), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the wound care films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to reach US$ 988.3 million by 2030. Owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, partnerships between major firms, and continuous technological advancements.

Market Drivers

Diabetes, obesity, and other conditions that raise the risk of chronic wounds are the primary drivers for the global wound care films market growth. According to the American Diabetes Association's July 2022 statistics report, 37.3 million Americans, or 11.3% of the population, had diabetes in 2019. 28.7 million of the 37.3 million individuals with diabetes were diagnosed, leaving 8.5 million undiagnosed. Government initiatives supporting the use of sophisticated wound care products and reimbursement regulations that promote their usage are also boosting the global wound care films market. Additionally, the advancement of sophisticated wound care films with increased breathability, conformability, and other properties is propelling the global wound care films market. Moreover, partnerships between the major firms for innovating novel wound care treatments are pushing the overall wound care films market.

The global wound care films market is analyzed from four perspectives: Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global wound care film market is segmented into:

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Foam Dressings

Film Dressings

Others

The film dressings segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period, owing to constant research being carried out to develop film dressings. The film dressing is advised to treat minor burns and simple wounds. Additionally, film dressings require less maintenance than traditional dressings; they are flexible and water-resistant. Moreover, the film dressing prevents secondary infection, and there is no additional dressing required. Film dressing can be further classified into silicone, hydrofiber, biofilm, and transparent, of which transparent film dressing is most widely used because of being cost-effective, transparent, which allows easy visual inspection of the wound, and breathable. These advantages contribute to the overall growth of the film dressings segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on the application, the global wound care films market is segmented into:

Chronic

Acute

Surgical Wounds

The acute wounds segment held the second biggest revenue share in 2021, owing to the increased frequency of acute wounds such as cuts, burns, and abrasions. According to a National Center for Biotechnology Information report from May 2022, over 450,000 individuals undergo burn care each year, with 30,000 requiring hospitalization to burn hospitals. In addition, the report states that around 86% of burns are thermal (43% from fire/flame, 34% from scalds, 9% from hot items), 4% are electrical burns, 3% are chemical burns, and 7% are other forms of burns. Furthermore, recent advances in acute wound care, such as nanotechnology, negative pressure wound treatment (NPWT), and advanced wound care, are eventually leading to increased awareness of acute wound care and resulting in the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By End-user Segmentation’

Based on the end-user, the global wound care films market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Others

The hospital’s segment had the highest revenue share in 2021, providing complete wound care treatments to patients with acute and chronic wounds. Wound care films are utilized in hospitals as part of wound management and therapy in various clinical settings, including emergency departments, surgical wards, and outpatient clinics. Depending on the kind and location of the wound, as well as the patient's needs and preferences, hospitals utilize a range of wound care films, including clear film dressings, hydrocolloid film dressings, biofilm dressings, silicone film dressings, hydrofiber film dressings. Furthermore, healthcare institutions are regarded as significant customers of wound care with long-term contracts with the suppliers.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global wound care films market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global product type amplification, detection, and diagnostics market in 2021, owing to the best reimbursement policies, top-notch healthcare infrastructure, and fast-adapting technology. Furthermore, companies in this region are partnering to develop unique and enhanced wound care treatment treatments, contributing to the segment growth. For instance, in October 2021, United Soft Plastics, a manufacturer and custom compounder of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), developed a custom-extruded TPE film that delivers high levels of patient support and treatment-friendly wound healing. The customized medical grade TPE created by United Soft Plastics in partnership with a Danish start-up and marketed under the brand name Impervious relieves patients of unneeded anguish and agony. TPE film is a latex-free alternative that is permanently fused to the polybag and does not need to be pulled off. As a consequence, using sticky tape is no longer required. TPE film offers patients and medical nursing professionals significant respite in everyday therapy.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global wound care films market are:

3M Company

Covalon Technologies

BSN Medical

Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

Comfort Release

Smith & Nephew plc

Arshine Lifescience Co., Limited

Richardson Healthcare, Inc.

Conkote

DermaRite Industries, LLC.

Dynarex Corporation

Rocialle Healthcare Ltd.

Cardinal Health

