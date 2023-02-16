Fraser Institute News Release: Per-person spending in Newfoundland and Labrador increased from $3,072 to $15,019 (in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars) since 1965

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 1965 to 2021, per-person spending in Newfoundland and Labrador increased substantially from $3,072 (in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars) to $15,019, finds a new report published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.



“An effective way of measuring a government’s fiscal policy is by comparing per-person program spending by various Premiers,” said Alex Whalen, senior economist with the Fraser Institute and co-author of Newfoundland and Labrador Premiers and Provincial Government Spending.

This study reviews annual per-person program spending (inflation-adjusted) by Newfoundland and Labrador premiers from 1965 to 2021, and finds that the highest per-person spending on record was under Premier Joey Smallwood, with a 14.3 per cent average annual change in per person spending—substantially higher than the premier with the next largest increase, Danny Williams at 7.8 per cent.

Overall, Kathy Dunderdale, at -1.5 per cent, and Tom Marshall, at -1.9 per cent, are the only premiers who reduced spending by a meaningful amount during their tenure.

Current Premier Andrew Furey essentially held spending flat, at -0.1 per cent during the 2020-2021 period (the latest year of available data).

“The intention is to provide a historical analysis of this key measure of government fiscal policy,” said Whalen.

“It will be important to see how per-person inflation-adjusted spending develops in Atlantic Canada moving forward.”

