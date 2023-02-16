Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Report 2022: Increasing Yogurt Consumption Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market, by Type, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market held a market value of USD 26.96 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.76 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. The market volume for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt industry accounts to be 9,160.71 kilo tons in 2021, with a growth rate of 6.43% over the forecast period.



The market for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt is booming owing to the rising yogurt consumption, increasing research indicating the benefits of yogurt, and the rising market players.

The positive investigations followed by the companies is an element of substantial importance fueling the growth rate of the industry. For instance, in May 2020, Probi AB ventured into a long-term research and development collaboration agreement with Competence Centre on Health Technologies (CCHT), which aims at developing novel products based on probiotics lactobacilli strains.



In contrary to that, there occurs various challenges in incorporation of prebiotics and probiotics in the different forms. Moreover, the regulatory constraints hamper the growth rate of the market.



Growth Influencers:

Increased Yogurt Consumption



Owing to the high benefits of yogurt, there has been a high demand for flavored as well as plain yogurt in the ndustry. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have started focusing on sales of yogurt all throughout the world. Statistics taken from National Diet and Nutrition Survey states that in the US, 62% of children aged 4-10 years and 31% of children aged 11-18 years were yogurt consumers.



In addition to that, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffered from Type-2 diabetes. Thus, such statistics have generated awareness regarding the benefits of fortified healthy foods such as yogurt in the country.



Positive Investigations for Health Benefits of Pro and Prebiotic Ingredients.



Consumption of yogurt is associated with lower body weight, body mass index (BMI), and research has shown a lower risk of being overweight or obese among adult consumers of yogurt. Moreover, experts have proven that yogurt consumption associates with higher nutrient intake, diet quality, and nutrient adequacy, in children as well as adults. Furthermore, the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee recommended that the intake of added sugars be lowered to 6% of total calories given their impact on health. Thus, with such norms in place, the market for prebiotic and probiotic yogurt is subject to high increase.



Segments Overview:



The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is segmented into type and application.



By Type

Plain Yogurt

Flavored Yogurt

Fruited Yogurt

Others

The flavored yogurt segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2021.



By Application

Children

Adults

Elderly People

The adults segment held a market share of 66.5% in 2021 owing to the high consumption of probiotic yogurt in adult population.

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $26.96 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.76 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



