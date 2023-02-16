South Korea Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Space Set to Increase by 112%, Power by 109% and Revenues by 136% During 2022-2026

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea to date has had among the smallest Data Centre sector for a country of its size and development, but is set to grow by the largest percentage of any country in the region, with Data Centre space set to increase by 112 percent, power by 109 percent and revenues by 136 percent over the four-year period to the end of 2026.

"There will never be a better time than now. Our lives center around data. Governments, corporations, and individuals are increasingly moving towards utilizing and storing digital data. So it is not a question of being too late or too early. Any time that we find the right talent is the right time to enter the sector" - Suchad Chiaranussati, founder and chairman of SC Capital (Singapore).

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

List of Data Centre providers showing location, size and power for each

Profiles of key Data Centre profiles

Details of the new Data Centre developments planned

Key Data Centre Providers market share

Key geographical clusters

A forecast for Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre utilisation

A forecast for Data Centre pricing

A forecast for Data Centre revenues from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

Key Conclusions

