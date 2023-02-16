Fine Wine Meets Cutting-Edge Art at Yilena Hernandez's Newly Opened Contemporary Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new restaurant, at 7673 Perkins Rd Suite C-1, Baton Rouge, is now open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with live music on Thursday and Friday nights. Pizza Art Wine offers elegant Italian small plates, sandwiches, salads, pizzas cooked in an on-site traditional brick pizza oven, desserts, and an extensive by-the-glass wine list. All alongside cutting-edge exhibitions from emerging and established local artists.

The wine is one of the Pizza Art Wine highlights, featuring a carefully curated selection of European and local vintages with a particular focus on Italian offerings. Most notable are the state-of-the-art machines which dispense a glass of wine at a time without compromising quality and allow customers to taste their way around the Mediterranean.

Commenting on the opening, Cuban fashionista, supermodel and actress Hernandez says, "My job has taken me all over the world, and along the way I have fallen in love with art and the Mediterranean lifestyle. That has been my inspiration to create the Pizza Art Wine concept. We're here to offer a Mediterranean experience for all the senses and to share that southern European love for fine wine, fine food, and fine art. In essence, we're bottling up and serving La Dolce Vita for our customers to share here in Louisiana. We're on track to be the best pizza restaurant in Louisiana.

"The restaurant is a meeting place for wine connoisseurs who want to taste their way around the boutique vineyards of Europe, a place for art lovers to discuss and admire contemporary works, and a place for friends and family to catch up in cool, Mediterranean-style surroundings.

"Pizza Art Wine offers a new concept for Baton Rouge nightlife and I'm excited to bring the depth of Italian cuisine and culture I have loved so much on my travels to the heart of Louisiana."

The new restaurant in Baton Rouge has been inspired by model Yilena Herndandez's international lifestyle. The Cuban supermodel draws on some of her favorite international culinary experiences and has worked alongside a passionate team of chefs to create a food and cultural concept with a strong Mediterranean base. Her 800,000-plus followers on social media will be excited to hear she is regularly involved in the day-to-day running of the restaurant. Find out more at: https://www.instagram.com/pizza_art_wine/.

