AQUAOSO launches Agcor - a full suite of digital tools for the modern ag lender.

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AQUAOSO Technologies, PBC officially unveiled Agcor™ - a suite of software tools for the modern ag lender. The software is purpose-built by and for agricultural lenders to unlock the power of location-based data across the marketing, loan application, appraisal, reporting, and collateral management processes. Agcor goes beyond the financials to solve the unique challenges agricultural lenders face every day.

The Agcor platform has evolved over the last 5 years as it was developed with agricultural lenders. Last year, the team introduced tools that integrate loan, collateral, appraisal, sales, and other lending data into a single unified data source that gives lenders access to better analytics and mapping capabilities.

“We have built a strong reputation with agricultural lenders by consistently delivering industry-leading software tools,” says Chris Peacock, CEO of AQUAOSO. “Today marks a major milestone for the company as we align the platform’s brand with our core customers.”

Agcor empowers trusted relationships for lenders who rely on location-based factors for their success, specifically agricultural lenders. Agcor provides these lenders with software that has been purpose-built just for them. The Agcor suite of tools securely centralizes financial data with critical 3rd-party datasets, cuts through the noise with maps and analytics, and allows ag lenders to focus on what they do best: build strong relationships with their communities and customers.

The Agcor platform delivers proven and immediate return on investment to customers related to revenue growth, reduced risk, enhanced efficiency, and knowledge management.

The Marketing and Sales Intelligence module assists with customer discovery for both new and current customers.

The Portfolio and Collateral Management module provides deeper insights and automation for loan decisioning, appraisals, and portfolio risk management.

module provides deeper insights and automation for loan decisioning, appraisals, and portfolio risk management. The Climate Intelligence module adds significant understanding to areas that are stressed by weather, water, and other climatic events.

Security, data privacy, and enterprise-level services are a top priority with the Agcor platform. It is fortified with industry-leading security protocols, with data encryption at rest and in transit, tested disaster recovery plans, is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, maintains strict data privacy standards, is single sign-on compatible, and has a professional team dedicated to customer service.

Learn more at agcor.io.

About Agcor:

Agcor is the proven suite of software tools purpose-built to empower trusted relationships between the modern ag lender and their borrowers. From loan application to collateral management, Agcor helps ag lenders digitize their agricultural lending process, grow their portfolios, and gain better insights into risk exposures.

For more information visit agcor.io.

