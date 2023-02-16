Ollyball & NBALAB Launching the 'All-Star Ollyball Keepy Uppy Challenge'

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VICTURY Sports, maker of Ollyball®, announces they have signed a deal with NBALAB to design and roll out Ollyball NBA Team Editions of its award-winning and patented indoor play ball. Ollyball and NBALAB will preview the relationship during NBA All Star 2023 weekend in Salt Lake City, Feb. 17-19.

The event, titled "The All-Star Ollyball Keepy Uppy Challenge," is part of NBA Crossover, which is a multi-day interactive fan event that brings basketball culture to the forefront. Attendees will perform a "Keepy Uppy'' Challenge Game with results shared on social media. 1,000 limited-edition All-Star Ollyballs will be given away at the event for the top "Keepy Uppy" performers.

"Ollyball has been on a collision course with the NBA for a mashup, one that will bring full-force indoor play and the NBA brand into the homes of all kids with love for the game," said Joe Burke, the inventor and owner of Ollyball."

Burke holds two U.S. Utility Patents for Ollyball, a "crunchy" ball that comprises a KrunchCOR® bladder interior and high-performance kite-like outer material, making it safe to throw indoors. The shock-absorbing ball weighs less than an ounce and inflates with a straw-like device.

"NBALAB always looks for unique brands and creative products to partner with, and we found both with Ollyball," said Eric Perugini, Chief Commercial Officer at NBALAB. "We can't wait for fans to take the 'All-Star Ollyball Keepy Uppy Challenge' at NBA Crossover this year and walk away with a free NBA All-Star Ollyball."

Ollyball has received numerous industry awards, including winning the prestigious Toy of the Year from the New York International Toy Fair. The family brand of eco-friendly and sustainably made full-force balls for indoor and outdoor activities features inflatable balls that kids can color with markers and crayons to make them their own.

Quickly becoming the most popular indoor play ball, Ollyball has sold in 14 countries, in over 2,000 retailers and is a Best-Selling Kickball on Amazon. For more information, visit www.ollyball.com.

About VICTURY Sports

VICTURY Sports, maker of Ollyball, introduces a new category of full-force indoor sports and play products. Ollyball is the Ultimate Indoor Play Ball, winner of a Toy of the Year and was awarded two U.S. Utility Patents, international patents pending, and five registered trademarks in 14 countries. Follow Ollyball on Instagram @theollyball.

About NBA Lab

The NBALAB is a disruptive research and development incubator focused on innovative design, imaginative concepts and strategic partnerships. Founded in 2015 to facilitate product expansion for the NBA's Global Licensing Group, the NBALAB experiments with a variety of consumer goods as well as new product categories in collaboration with hand-picked companies and individuals who are making noise in their respective fields.

Contact Information:

Ellen Burke

service@victury.com

3109636307



Related Images











Image 1: Ollyball NBA Keepy Uppy Challenge





Ollyball NBA Keepy Uppy Challenge logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment