MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference call 23 February at 10.00 CET about FY 2022

MT Højgaard Holding releases its annual report for 2022 on 23 February 2023 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CET) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in Danish and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk, where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 531691.

Denmark + 45 78768490

UK + 44 203-7696819

US + 1 646-787-0157



Additional information:



Phone +45 22 70 93 65.



