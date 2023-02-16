Endoscopy Devices Applications and Global Markets Report 2023: Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2023, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Devices: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy device is projected to be valued at $75.9 billion by 2027 from $51.7 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8%

This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of endoscopy devices. These devices require U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pre-market Notification (PMN) approval, EU Medical Device Directive European Conformity (CE Mark) approval or similar approvals in other countries. Regulation of endoscopic devices is rigid in terms of proving proof of product safety and efficacy before sale to the medical community.

The major drivers for the market growth are the growing numbers of elderly people worldwide; the increase in the number of individuals with cancer, diabetes and obesity; and the rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Shorter hospital stays, faster recoveries and reduced medical budgets will also drive growth. However, the shortage of qualified endoscopic technicians, the high initial investment, risk of contamination and patient safety during endoscopic procedures pose threats to market growth.

Endoscopy is a significant component of the global market for medical devices. The endoscopy market is positioned for significant growth in the next five years, due in part to innovations in technology and new applications of those technologies.

The recognition of the need for this technology in emerging markets such as Japan and Vietnam is another key growth contributor. Continued worldwide growth is expected in other regions due to expanding middle classes in countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia.

This report addresses important topics for analyzing changing market dynamics, including emerging players and technologies; strategies for accessing the emerging markets; and specific disease segments and regions. Such information is important for allocation of resources and for effective decision-making.

Over the years, the demand for endoscopy has increased significantly because of the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Endoscopic procedures are also cost-effective in terms of preoperative and postoperative care costs and length of hospital stays. The technological advances and breakthroughs in the field of endoscopy are expected to drive the global market.

Advances in the technology have resulted in innovations such as increased angles in the field of view in endoscopes; reduced outer diameters of scopes; endoscopy systems that are integrated with high-resolution technologies such as 3D systems; capsule endoscopes; and miniaturized endoscopy systems.

Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level. The market size considered in this report includes the sales of new endoscopy device systems comprising visualization and documentation systems, mechanical endoscopy systems and accessories. Trends were assessed using several parameters, including projected sales for existing products, new products, expanded indications for existing products, and, finally, projected changes in the prevalence, diagnosis, and scripting rates for certain diseases.

The report also analyzes current and potential opportunities for endoscopy device development and provides an overview of the endoscopy market by product type and region. The worldwide market is analyzed, and data provided for each disease subsegment.

The report analyzes the leading and emerging companies. Profiles of the manufacturers of the leading products are included, their specific product strategies are analyzed, and their product pipelines are discussed. This report looks at the coming new products and discusses how they may affect the competitive landscape, with a focus on how emerging products and technologies are influencing the current standard of patient care.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $51.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $75.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for specific endoscopic devices and technologies in USD million values, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by application, device technology, product offerings, and geographic region

Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for endoscopy devices over the forecast period (2021 to 2027)

Review of the competitive environment, with a special focus on how developing endoscopy products and services are influencing (and enhancing) the current standard of patient care

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis of endoscopy devices market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on products, technologies and applications

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

