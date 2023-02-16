Portable Evaporative Cooler Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Evaporative Cooling in Residential Sector Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Portable Evaporative Cooler market is expected to grow from US$ 2,475.98 million in 2022 to US$ 4,036.55 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Individuals are transforming their homes into smart homes with the latest technologies and devices. The strong adoption of technology is driven by supportive infrastructure and strong economies.

Due to the strong purchasing power of the population backed by high disposable income in countries such as the UK, Germany, France, the US, China, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, customers prefer premium products. Increased focus of customers on sophisticated products is helping the market players introduce premium, advanced, and customized products. Growing concerns related to a healthy lifestyle with supporting gadgets created a new trend of Wi-Fi portable coolers.



NewAir Appliances in 2019 unveiled a new tower fan and portable evaporative cooler permitting users to customize the output as per their cooling requirements. The NewAir EC300W is ideal for home users in dry/arid climates and can be used as a full-time evaporative cooler by filling the reservoir using water. The new cooler allows consumers living in fluctuating humidity levels to customize evaporative cooling on dry days or even select the fan-only mode at the flip of a switch. Moreover, with continuous technological developments, portable evaporative coolers are available with dehumidification and humidification technologies. The dehumidifier/humidifier can boost the efficiency of portable evaporative coolers.



Therefore, an increasing interest in evaporative cooling is driving technological advancements, such as digital or touch display and remote-control feature, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for portable evaporative cooler market players during the forecast period.

Symphony Limited, Portacool Inc, Coolboss LLC, Schaefer, Texel, and Honeywell International Inc are a few key global portable evaporative cooler market players. Several other market players have been analyzed to get a holistic view of the global portable evaporative cooler market size and its ecosystem.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Evaporative Cooling in Residential Sector

Organic Strategies by Manufacturers to Meet Customer's Demand

Market Restraints

Seasonal Demand and Less Adoption in Humid Areas of Portable Evaporative Coolers

Market Opportunities

Emergence of Enhanced Portable Evaporative Coolers

Future Trends

Growing Demand for Coolers Among Commercial Applications

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2475.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4036.55 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Portable Evaporative Cooler Market Landscape



5. Portable Evaporative Cooler Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Portable Evaporative Cooler Market - Global Market Analysis



7. Portable Evaporative Cooler Market- Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Portable Evaporative Cooler Market, by Type (2021 & 2028)

7.3 Direct Evaporative Cooling

7.4 Indirect Evaporative Cooling



8. Portable Evaporative Cooler Market- Application

8.1 Overview

8.3 Residential

8.4 Commercial

8.5 Industrial



9. Portable Evaporative Cooler Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Portable Evaporative Cooler Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis



11. Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Delta T LLC

Evapoler Eco Cooling Solutions

Hessiare Products Inc.

Newair

Portacool LLC

Vankool Technology

Honeywell International Inc

Metalurgica Manlleuense SA

Symphony Limited

Phoenix Manufacturing Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xn9wb0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment