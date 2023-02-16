New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities and Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Focus on Modality, Application, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420147/?utm_source=GNW

study Highlights U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities and Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market



U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities and U.S. Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market Industry Overview



The U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market is segmented into U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market. The report highlights that the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market was valued at $2,697.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $3,989.9 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The market is driven by factors such as technological advancements in the imaging field, the increasing incidences of orthopedic diseases and bone injuries, and the growing demand for point of care (POC) ultrasound systems in orthopedic applications. In addition to this, the report also highlights that the U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market was valued at $262.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $460.9 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of joint replacement surgery and the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market is in the developed phase. The rising incidence of orthopedic indications and the upsurge in technological advancements are some of the major opportunities in the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market. Furthermore, some of the current key trends in the market are the inclination toward magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging modalities.



On the other hand, the U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market is in the developing phase. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) and rising numbers of joint replacement surgeries are some of the major opportunities in the U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted practically all sectors and social functions worldwide, including the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems devices market, as screening, elective, and surgical procedures were stopped during the lockdown.



Overall, the supply side was negatively impacted, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The significantly high number of screening, elective, and surgical procedures resumed after the restrictions were lifted, which offset the negative impact and led to the growth of the market in 2021.



In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic also helped in the adoption of disposable access devices and hand instruments. Single-use devices eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, which turned out to be a favorable condition for their adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Segmentation:

U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities Market



Segmentation 1: by Application

• Hip

• Knee

• Spine

• Other Extremities



The U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities devices market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the spine segment.



Segmentation 2: by Modality

• X-Ray

• Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

• Ultrasound Systems



The U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities devices market (by modality) is expected to be dominated by the X-Ray segment.



Segmentation 3: by End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Others



The U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities devices market (by end user) is dominated by the hospitals segment.



U.S. Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market



Segmentation 1: by Application

• Joints

• Spine



The U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the spine segment.



Recent Developments in the U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities and U.S. Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market



• In February 2022, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation launched the Sonosite LX ultrasound system.

• In December 2021, DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, acquired OrthoSpin Ltd. to advance its innovation in the Medtech space.

• In November 2021, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation launched Persona CS Mobile Fluoroscopy System expanding its C-arm portfolio.

• In September 2021, GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric Company, entered into an agreement to acquire BK Medical, a company that deals in surgical visualization. Through the acquisition, GE added a real-time surgical visualization field to the company’s pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities.

• In September 2021, Canon Inc. announced getting into a definitive agreement to acquire Redlen Technologies Inc. Through this acquisition, Canon Inc. aimed to expand and improve the medical business of the company.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities Market



The following are the drivers for the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market:

• Technological Advancements in Imaging

• Increasing Incidences of Orthopedic Diseases and Bone Injuries

• Growing Demand for POC Ultrasound Systems in Orthopedic



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• Health Risks and Healthcare Costs from Potentially Inappropriate High-Cost Imaging

• Recall of Imaging Systems



U.S. Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market



The following are the drivers for the U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market:

• Increasing Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries

• Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• High Cost of Robotic Navigation System



How can this report add value to an organization?



U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities Market



Application: The application segment helps readers understand the various applications of U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities in the market.



Modality: The modality segment helps the readers understand the different types of modalities available and their significance in the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities market. Moreover, the study provides the readers with a detailed understanding of the four main segments, namely, X-Ray, computed tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, and ultrasound systems.



U.S. Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market



Application: The application segment helps readers understand the various applications of U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems in the market.



U.S. Orthopedic Imaging Modalities and U.S. Orthopedic Surgical Navigation Systems Market



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as product launches, business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and regulatory and legal approvals. The most favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities and new offerings to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2022, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation launched the Sonosite LX ultrasound system, and in August 2021, DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, received FDA clearance for VELYS robotic-assisted solution.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products for visualization of the joints and spine for diagnostic as well as therapeutic purposes. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the U.S. orthopedic imaging modalities and U.S. orthopedic surgical navigation systems market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Moreover, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions will help the reader understand the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Key Companies Profiled



• Canon Inc.

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Konica Minolta, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic plc

• OrthAlign, Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Smith & Nephew plc

• SonoScape Medical Corp.

• Stryker Corporation

• United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Countries Covered

•

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________