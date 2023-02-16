Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market Report 2023 to 2028: Telecom and IT Industry will hold the Highest Market Share

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Business Model, Platform Type, Deployment Type, Service Type and Industry Verticals 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This cloud service brokerage market report provides an assessment for the CSB market, including segment definition, advantages/disadvantages, enabling technologies, business models, and assessment of the major industry players.

The report evaluates the market by platform type, deployment type, and industry vertical penetration. It assesses the fundamentals of the cloud service brokerage model along with its potential benefits, enabling technologies, business models, major industry players, and the future outlook of the market through 2028.

Select Report Findings

North America will lead the overall market through 2028

The Telecom and IT industry will hold the highest market share

The SaaS business model will achieve the greatest market share

The overall global market is poised to reach $27.4 billion by 2028

Cloud services have already caused a major transformation in technologies and a shift in business operations focus that has affected everything from ERP to data center planning. One of the crucial aspects of the next phases in the evolution of cloud services will be the extent to which various players can deal with the anticipated scope of many supplier/customer relationships and associated scale of data exchange and transactions.

The industry has evolved from in-app authorization to standard interfaces/procedures to centralized abstraction and now to Cloud Service Brokers (CSB). The fundamental CSB functions are to aggregate, simplify, secure, and integrate data, communications, and commerce between vendors. These functions are often referred to as Cloud Intermediation services and include both technical and business process mediation on a cloud-to-cloud basis.

We see AI technologies performing assigned network tasks and machine learning-based dynamic operations without interrupting user experience. Users are able to access networks via virtual applications regardless of the devices they use, enabling management of network configuration and other functions. The CSB model transforms network management functions into intelligent and responsive automation and optimization procedures.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 CSB Deployment Types

3.1.1 Internal CSBs

3.1.1.1 The Business Case for an Internal CSB role

3.1.1.1.1 The Evolution of Hybrid IT

3.1.1.1.2 Multiple Clouds, Multiple Challenges

3.1.1.1.3 SaaS Sprawl

3.1.1.1.4 IT as a Service

3.1.2 External CSBs

3.1.2.1 The Business Case for External CSB Role

3.1.2.1.1 Telecommunications Service Providers

3.1.2.1.2 IT Distributors and Service Providers

3.1.2.1.3 Technology Providers

3.2 CSB Business Models

3.2.1 Software as a Service

3.2.1.1 SaaS Show Case

3.2.1.1.1 Microsoft Office Live

3.2.1.1.1.1 Office Live Workspace

3.2.1.1.1.2 Office Live Small Business

3.2.1.1.2 Google Apps

3.2.1.1.2.1 Advantages of Google Apps

3.2.1.1.2.2 Custom-Domain

3.2.1.1.2.3 Wide Set of Tools

3.2.1.1.2.4 Security

3.2.1.1.2.5 Collaboration

3.2.1.1.2.6 Publishing

3.2.1.1.2.7 Disadvantage of Google Apps

3.2.2 Platform as a Service

3.2.2.1 PaaS Show Case

3.2.2.1.1 Windows Azure Platform

3.2.2.1.1.1 Components of Windows Azure

3.2.2.1.1.2 Windows Azure

3.2.2.1.1.3 SQL Azure

3.2.2.1.1.4 Advantages of SQL Azure

3.2.2.1.1.5 Easy Deployment

3.2.2.1.1.6 Highly Manageable

3.2.2.1.1.7 Replication

3.2.2.1.1.8 AppFabric

3.2.2.2 SaaS/PaaS Show Case

3.2.2.2.1 SalesForce.com

3.2.2.2.1.1 Customization

3.2.2.2.1.2 Rich Web Services API

3.2.2.2.2 Force.com Platform

3.2.2.2.2.1 Force Data Persistency Layer

3.2.2.2.2.2 Platform Data Security

3.2.2.2.3 Google AppEngine

3.2.3 Infrastructure as a Service

3.2.3.1 IaaS Show Case

3.2.3.1.1 Amazon Web Services

3.2.3.1.1.1 Amazon EC2

3.2.3.1.1.2 Amazon S3

3.2.3.1.1.3 Amazon CloudFront

3.2.3.1.1.4 Amazon SimpleDB

3.2.3.1.1.5 Amazon SQS

3.2.3.1.1.6 Amazon VPC

3.2.3.1.2 VMware vCloud

3.2.3.1.2.1 vCloud Express

3.3 Cloud Deployment Strategies

3.3.1 Public Cloud

3.3.2 Private Cloud

3.3.2.1 On-premise Private Cloud

3.3.2.2 Externally hosted Private Cloud

3.3.3 Hybrid Cloud

3.3.4 Community cloud

3.4 Enabling Technologies

3.4.1 Infrastructure Scaling

3.4.2 Virtualization

3.4.3 Virtual Machine Migration

3.4.4 Equipment Power State Adjustment

3.5 CSB Service Elements

4. Company Analysis

4.1 AppDirect

4.2 Appirio

4.3 AWS (Amazon)

4.4 BlueWolf

4.5 Capgemini SA

4.6 CloudMore

4.7 Clouditalia

4.8 Cloud Compare

4.9 Dell Inc.

4.10 Gravitant

4.11 Green Cloud Technologies

4.12 Infosys

4.13 Issal

4.14 IBM

4.15 Jamcracker

4.16 Liaison Technologies

4.17 Nephos Networks

4.18 Nephos Technologies

4.19 Nuvotera

4.20 SoftChoice Cloud

4.21 Verio

4.22 Virtacore

4.23 Accenture PLC

4.24 ActivePlatform

4.25 BMC Software Inc.

4.26 BT Wholesale

4.27 Fujitsu

4.28 HPE

4.29 Microsoft

4.30 NEC Corporation

4.31 VMware

4.32 ALSO Holding AG

4.33 Arrow Electronics

4.34 Atos SE

4.35 BitTitan

4.36 Cloud Connect Sdn. Bhd.

4.37 Apptio Inc. (Cloudability)

4.38 CloudBroker GmBH

4.39 CloudFX

4.40 CloudSME

4.41 Cognizant

4.42 Doublehorn

4.43 DXC Technology

4.44 Eshgro

4.45 Flexera

4.46 InContinuum Software

4.47 iPortalis

4.48 NTT Data

4.49 OpenText Corporation

4.50 Oracle Corporation

4.51 Pax8

4.52 Proximitum

4.53 Shivaami

4.54 Tata Consultancy Services

4.55 Tech Mahindra Limited

4.56 Wipro Limited

5. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market 2023 - 2028

5.1.1 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market

5.1.2 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Service Type

5.1.3 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Business Model Type

5.1.4 Global Cloud Service Brokerage by Platform Type

5.1.5 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Deployment Type

5.1.6 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Enterprise Type

5.1.7 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.8 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Region

5.1.8.1 North America Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Country

5.1.8.2 Europe Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Country

5.1.8.3 APAC Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Country

5.1.8.4 Latin America Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Country

5.1.8.5 MEA Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Country

5.2 Regional Cloud Service Brokerage Market 2023 - 2028

5.2.1 North America Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Service, Business Model, Platform, Deployment, Enterprises, and Industry Vertical

5.2.2 Europe Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Service, Business Model, Platform, Deployment, Enterprises, and Industry Vertical

5.2.3 APAC Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Service, Business Model, Platform, Deployment, Enterprises, and Industry Vertical

5.2.4 Latin America Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Service, Business Model, Platform, Deployment, Enterprises, and Industry Vertical

5.2.5 MEA Cloud Service Brokerage Market: Service, Business Model, Platform, Deployment, Enterprises, and Industry Vertical

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

