2023 Statistics: Pasta Market Size Will Surpass $64.25 Billion at 7.3% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Pasta Market was valued at USD 42.1 Billion in 2021 and pasta industry is projected to reach USD 64.25 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.



Pasta Market Overview:

We forecast that dry pasta and super and hypermarket account for the largest market share in the upcoming future. The dried form is preferred to the chilled or canned form because it comes in a wide variety of sizes and can be easily stored. In addition, cold and canned products have shorter shelf lives than dry products, making long-term storage difficult. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of revenue, as consumers have the option of properly checking nutritional features and making informed purchase decisions.

The pasta market is a large and diverse industry that includes a variety of pasta products such as spaghetti, macaroni, penne, and linguine, among others. Pasta is a staple food in many cultures and is popular for its convenience, versatility, and affordability. The market is driven by various factors such as rising demand for ready-to-eat meals, increasing popularity of Italian cuisine, and the growing trend of plant-based diets.

Overview on Pasta

Pasta is a popular food made from wheat flour and water, and sometimes eggs. It comes in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, including spaghetti, penne, fusilli, and linguine, among many others. Pasta is a staple food in many cultures and is known for its versatility, convenience, and affordability.

Pasta can be prepared in a variety of ways, such as boiled and served with sauce, baked in a casserole, or used as an ingredient in soups and salads. It can be served hot or cold, and can be paired with a wide range of sauces and toppings, including tomato sauce, pesto, meat, seafood, and vegetables.

Pasta is a good source of complex carbohydrates and provides energy to the body. It is also low in fat and sodium and is a good source of dietary fiber. However, some pasta products may contain added sugars or be made from refined flour, which may not be as nutritious.

Overall, pasta is a popular and versatile food that can be enjoyed in many different ways. When consumed in moderation and paired with healthy ingredients, it can be a part of a healthy and balanced diet.

Top Players in the Global Pasta Market

Nestle India Limited

Bambino Agro Industries Limited

ITC Limited

MTR Foods Private Limited

Del Monte Foods



Pasta Market Dynamics

Consumer preferences: Changing consumer preferences are a major driver of the pasta market. With consumers increasingly seeking out convenience and healthy options, pasta products that offer quick and easy meal solutions and are made from healthier ingredients are likely to see increased demand.

Popularity of Italian cuisine: Italian cuisine has gained popularity across the world, leading to an increase in the demand for pasta products. The availability of a variety of pasta shapes, flavors, and sauces is also driving the growth of the pasta market.

Growing trend of plant-based diets: The growing trend of plant-based diets is driving the demand for vegan and vegetarian pasta products. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing plant-based pasta products that appeal to consumers looking for healthier and more sustainable food options.

Price fluctuations of raw materials: The price of wheat flour, a key raw material used in pasta production, is subject to fluctuations due to changes in weather conditions, market demand, and government policies. This can affect the cost of production and impact the pricing of pasta products in the market.

Increasing competition: The pasta market is highly competitive, with several players vying for market share. This has led to a greater focus on innovation, product differentiation, and marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage and increase market share.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements in pasta production, such as the use of automated systems and computer-controlled machinery, are leading to increased efficiency and lower costs of production. This is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the pasta market.

Pasta Market Challenges

Competition from alternative foods: Pasta faces increasing competition from alternative food products such as noodles, rice, and quinoa. Consumers are seeking out new and healthier food options, which could negatively impact demand for pasta products.

Health concerns: Despite being a good source of carbohydrates, pasta is often associated with high levels of carbohydrates, which can be a concern for consumers who are trying to reduce their carbohydrate intake. Additionally, some pasta products may contain added sugars, sodium, and refined flour, which can impact their nutritional value.

Price sensitivity: Pasta is considered a low-cost food, and price is a key factor in consumers' purchasing decisions. Any increase in the cost of production, such as a rise in the price of wheat flour or transportation costs, could lead to higher prices and lower demand.

Sustainability concerns: The production of pasta requires significant amounts of water and energy, which can have an impact on the environment. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of the foods they consume, which could negatively impact demand for pasta products.

Regulatory challenges: The pasta industry is subject to a range of regulatory requirements, including food safety and labeling regulations. Changes in these regulations could impact the cost of production and distribution, and impact demand for pasta products.

Overall, the pasta industry faces significant challenges that could impact its growth and profitability. Manufacturers and industry stakeholders must be aware of these challenges and work to address them proactively to ensure continued growth and success in the market.

Pasta Market Recommendations

Focus on innovation: To stay competitive and meet changing consumer preferences, pasta manufacturers should focus on innovation, introducing new shapes, flavors, and healthier ingredients. This can help differentiate products and attract new customers.

Address health concerns: Pasta manufacturers can address consumer health concerns by offering healthier pasta products made from whole grains, high fiber, and reduced levels of salt and sugar. Manufacturers can also provide clear labeling and nutritional information on their products to help consumers make informed choices.

Embrace sustainability: The pasta industry can embrace sustainability by implementing eco-friendly production processes, using renewable energy sources, and reducing water usage. Manufacturers can also reduce the carbon footprint of their products by adopting sustainable packaging and transportation practices.

Engage in marketing and promotional activities: To increase demand, manufacturers can engage in marketing and promotional activities such as social media campaigns, discounts, and in-store promotions. They can also collaborate with popular chefs and influencers to promote their products and build brand awareness.

Diversify product offerings: To mitigate risks from competition and fluctuations in raw material prices, pasta manufacturers can diversify their product offerings by introducing complementary food products. For example, they can offer ready-to-eat pasta meals or pasta sauces, which can help to increase revenue streams and broaden their customer base.

Collaborate with suppliers and distributors: Pasta manufacturers can work closely with their suppliers and distributors to improve supply chain efficiency, reduce costs, and increase distribution channels. Collaborating with suppliers can also help manufacturers to secure a reliable supply of high-quality raw materials.

Overall, by focusing on innovation, addressing health and sustainability concerns, engaging in marketing and promotional activities, diversifying their product offerings, and collaborating with suppliers and distributors, pasta manufacturers can drive growth, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.

Pasta Market Future Trends

Increased demand for plant-based and gluten-free pasta: The demand for plant-based and gluten-free pasta products is likely to increase as consumers seek out healthier and more sustainable food options. Pasta manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing products that cater to these dietary needs.

Growing interest in premium and artisanal pasta: Consumers are becoming more interested in premium and artisanal pasta products that offer unique shapes, flavors, and ingredients. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing a wider range of high-quality pasta products that appeal to discerning consumers.

Increased focus on sustainability: Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor in the food industry, and pasta manufacturers are likely to focus on reducing their carbon footprint, adopting more sustainable packaging, and using renewable energy sources.

Greater use of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels: With the growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels, pasta manufacturers are likely to explore new ways of reaching consumers and increasing sales. This could include developing online marketplaces, partnering with online retailers, and offering direct-to-consumer delivery services.

Growing focus on food safety and quality: With increasing concerns around food safety and quality, pasta manufacturers are likely to focus on improving their manufacturing processes, adopting more rigorous quality control measures, and using higher quality raw materials.

Pasta Market Segmentation

By Type

Dry Pasta

Fresh Pasta

Instant Pasta



By Raw Material

Semolina

Durum Wheat

Refined Flour

Others

By Sauce Type

Red Sauce Pasta

White Sauce Pasta

Mix Sauce Pasta



By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Institutional

Hypermarket/Supermarket

E-Retailing

Pasta Market Statistics by Market Business Insights

According to our research global pasta market is projected to reach a value of USD 64.25 Billion by the year 2028.

In 2020, the dry pasta segment accounted for the largest market share of the global pasta market, followed by fresh and chilled pasta.

Italy is the largest producer and consumer of pasta in the world, accounting for around 25% of the global pasta production. Other major pasta-producing countries include the United States, Brazil, and Russia.

In the United States, pasta is one of the most popular and widely consumed foods. The per capita consumption of pasta in the U.S. was 19.8 pounds in 2019.

In terms of distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the largest distribution channels for pasta products, accounting for around 60% of the global market share. Other distribution channels include specialty stores, online retailers, and convenience stores.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the pasta market, with the demand for pasta products increasing due to their long shelf life and ease of preparation. In 2020, the demand for pasta products increased by around 23% in the United States.

Pasta Industry Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers: The primary raw material used in pasta production is durum wheat, which is sourced from wheat farmers or suppliers. Other ingredients, such as water, salt, and eggs, are also sourced from suppliers.

Pasta Manufacturers: Pasta manufacturers are responsible for producing and processing the raw materials into pasta products. This involves several stages, including milling the durum wheat into semolina, mixing and kneading the semolina with water and other ingredients, extruding the pasta into various shapes, and drying or cooking the pasta.

Packaging Manufacturers: Once the pasta is produced, it is packaged into various formats, such as boxes, bags, or pouches. Packaging manufacturers supply the materials and equipment required for packaging, such as cardboard boxes, plastic bags, or shrink wrap.

Distributors and Wholesalers: Pasta products are typically distributed through various channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retailers. Distributors and wholesalers are responsible for transporting the pasta products from the manufacturers to the retail outlets.

Retailers: Retailers are the final stage of the pasta supply chain and include various types of stores, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores. They are responsible for selling the pasta products to consumers.

Overall, the pasta industry supply chain involves several stages, with multiple participants involved in each stage. Effective management and coordination of these participants are critical to ensure efficient and cost-effective production and distribution of pasta products to consumers.

Government Initiatives in Pasta Industry

Promotion of Agricultural Policies: Governments can provide incentives and subsidies for durum wheat farmers, which can increase the availability and reduce the cost of raw materials used in pasta production.

Quality and Safety Regulations: Governments can establish quality and safety regulations for pasta products, including guidelines for the use of additives and preservatives, to ensure that pasta products meet certain standards of quality and safety.

Trade Agreements: Governments can negotiate trade agreements that reduce barriers to international trade, which can facilitate the import and export of pasta products and help to stimulate the growth of the industry.

Research and Development Funding: Governments can provide funding for research and development initiatives, which can lead to the development of new technologies, ingredients, and production methods that can enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the pasta industry.

Marketing Initiatives: Governments can launch marketing initiatives to promote the consumption of pasta products, particularly in emerging markets, where the demand for pasta is still relatively low.

Sustainability Initiatives: Governments can promote sustainable practices in the pasta industry, such as the use of renewable energy sources, the adoption of eco-friendly packaging, and the reduction of food waste, to reduce the environmental impact of the industry.

Top Companies Profiles in Pasta Market

1. Nestle India Limited is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A., a Swiss multinational food and beverage company. Nestle India was incorporated in 1959 and has its headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana, India. The company is one of the leading food and beverage companies in India and is known for its popular brands such as Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Milkybar, and Nestle Munch.

Nestle India produces a range of products, including instant noodles, coffee, chocolates, milk products, and infant nutrition. Some of the popular products produced by Nestle India include Maggi instant noodles, Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate, Nestle Everyday dairy whitener, and Cerelac infant cereal.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across India. Nestle India has eight manufacturing facilities located in various parts of the country, including Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Tamil Nadu. The company also has a strong distribution network, with products being sold through various channels, including modern trade, e-commerce, and traditional retail outlets.

In recent years, Nestle India has focused on expanding its product portfolio, investing in research and development, and adopting sustainable practices in its operations. The company has also taken steps to strengthen its supply chain and distribution network to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness.

Nestle India is a publicly listed company, with shares traded on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company is also committed to social responsibility and community development initiatives, and has undertaken several projects in areas such as health, education, and rural development.

2. ITC Limited is a diversified Indian conglomerate company headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. The company was founded in 1910 and was previously known as Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited. ITC operates in a range of business segments including FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, Packaging, Agri-Business and Information Technology.

ITC's FMCG business segment includes products such as cigarettes, cigars, packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery products, agarbattis (incense sticks), safety matches, and lifestyle retailing products. The company's popular brands in this segment include Aashirvaad, Bingo!, Sunfeast, Yippee!, Fiama, Vivel, Engage, Savlon, Classmate, and Wills Lifestyle.

The company's Hotels segment operates through its subsidiary, ITC Hotels Limited, and manages luxury and premium hotels in India. ITC's paperboards and specialty papers business segment produces and distributes printing and writing papers, paperboards, and packaging solutions.

ITC's agri-business segment deals with the export of agricultural commodities and the marketing of packaged food products. The company sources raw materials for its FMCG segment from its agri-business operations. ITC's information technology segment offers IT services and solutions to clients globally.

The company is also known for its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. It has undertaken several initiatives in areas such as environmental stewardship, education and health, water conservation, and community development.

ITC Limited is a publicly listed company, with shares traded on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company has a significant presence in India and is one of the largest conglomerates in the country.

3. Bambino Agro Industries Limited is a food processing company based in Mumbai, India. The company was founded in 1983 and is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of food products, primarily in the instant food category. Bambino Agro Industries Limited is known for its flagship brand, Bambino, which is a popular brand of ready-to-cook pasta and vermicelli.

The company's product portfolio includes pasta, vermicelli, noodles, macaroni, and other food products. Bambino Agro Industries Limited also produces and markets ready-to-eat products such as khichdi, upma, poha, and other instant food items. The company has a strong distribution network and its products are sold through various channels, including modern trade, traditional retail outlets, and e-commerce platforms.

Bambino Agro Industries Limited operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India, which is equipped with modern technology and automated systems. The company has a strong focus on research and development and has a dedicated R&D center for developing new products and improving existing ones.

In recent years, Bambino Agro Industries Limited has also ventured into the export market, and its products are currently sold in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Bambino Agro Industries Limited is a publicly listed company, with shares traded on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company has received several awards and recognitions for its quality products and innovative marketing initiatives.

Pasta Market Regional Analysis

Europe: Europe is one of the largest pasta markets in the world, with countries such as Italy, Spain, and Germany being major consumers of pasta. Italy is the largest pasta producer in Europe and is known for its traditional pasta recipes. The European market is characterized by the presence of both large and small pasta manufacturers.

North America: The North American market for pasta is primarily driven by the United States, which is one of the largest pasta markets in the world. The demand for pasta in North America is driven by the growing popularity of Italian cuisine and the increasing number of health-conscious consumers.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is a rapidly growing market for pasta, with countries such as India, China, and Japan being major consumers of pasta. The increasing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the demand for pasta in the region. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of both domestic and international pasta manufacturers.

Latin America: The Latin American market for pasta is primarily driven by Brazil, which is one of the largest pasta market in the world. The demand for pasta in Latin America is driven by the increasing population, urbanization, and changing dietary patterns.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is a growing market for pasta, with countries such as South Africa and Egypt being major consumers of pasta. The demand for pasta in the region is driven by the increasing population and the popularity of Italian cuisine.

Overall, the global pasta market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for convenience foods, the rising popularity of Italian cuisine, and the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 42.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 64.25 Billion CAGR 7.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Nestle India Limited, Del Monte Foods, ITC Limited, Bambino Agro Industries Limited, MTR Foods Private Limited Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

