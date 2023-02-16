Semiconductor Laser Market Exhibits 8.1% CAGR to Reach USD 13.25 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semiconductor laser market size was valued at USD 7.22 billion in 2021 and USD 7.69 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising applications in various sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and others are predicted to boost the demand for semiconductor lasers. Asia Pacific held the largest market share USD 3.08 billion in 2021, owing to the robust manufacturing sector. Increasing investments in smart connected devices are set to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Semiconductor Laser Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

September 2022- Coherent Corporation launched I-Temp micro pump semiconductor lasers. The laser launched for the extended temperature operations for the optical networking.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 13.25 Billion Base Year 2021 Semiconductor Laser Market Size in 2021 USD 7.22 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 172 Segments covered Type, Application and Geography Semiconductor Laser Market Growth Drivers Increasing Investments by Manufacturers to Drive Market Advancement





Rising Adoption of Lasers Solutions in Various High-end Applications to Drive the Market Growth

Increasing investment by electronics device manufacturers in smart connected devices is expected to drive market growth.

Application Analysis: Rising Investments in the Automotive Sector by Leading Players to Aid the Segment Growth

Semiconductor Laser Market Size in North America was USD 3.8 Billion in 2021

Instruments & sensors segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2029





Increasing Investments by Manufacturers to Drive Market Advancement

Increasing instances of investments by electronics devices manufacturers in smart connected devices is anticipated to drive the semiconductor laser market growth.

Laser diodes are broadly used in manufacturing consumer electronics devices for high-quality products.

Laser diodes have numerous applications such as medical diagnosis, scientific research, telecommunications, military equipment, barcode scanners, consumer electronics, optical storage devices, printers, entertainment, manufacturing, surveying, and others.

Rising adoption of lasers solutions in various high-end applications is expected to push the market growth.

However, high capital costs and reliability issues related to different laser diodes are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Fiber Optic Laser (FOL) to Lead Due to Increasing Adoption

On the basis of type, the market is divided into Fiber Optic Lasers (FOL), Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL), blue laser, red laser, green laser, infrared laser, and others (compact disc laser). Fiber Optic Lasers (FOL) segment is anticipated to have the dominant part due to increasing adoption of edge-emitting diodes in optical device manufacturing.

Material Processing to Govern Owing to Rising Investments

Based on application, the market is categorized into medical & aesthetic, instruments & sensors, aerospace, defense, and military, materials processing, communications & optical storage, entertainment, displays, & printing, and others (printing, lithography). Material processing segment is expected to have a major part due to rising investment in manufacturing automotive component cutting. Instruments & sensors segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to increasing investments across IoT devices.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Due to a Strong Manufacturing Sector

Asia Pacific is anticipated to head the semiconductor laser market share due to a strong manufacturing sector. India, China, South Korea, and Japan have a strong manufacturing sector, which is set to propel market growth of the region. The manufacturing sector in India is developing at a fast rate with the help of foreign direct investments.

North America is set to have substantial growth due to the rising expansion of data center investments with rapid development of the 5G infrastructure.

Europe is set to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand from automotive manufacturers across Germany, Italy, the U.K., and France.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition Strategies by the Key Market Players to Set Market Progression

The global market players include OSRAM Licht AG, ASML Holding NV, Coherent Inc., Jenoptik Ag, Mitsubishi Electric, Sumitomo electric industries ltd., TRUMPF Group, and others. Market players have been adopting various strategies such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. In March 2021, Coherent, Inc. acquired U.S.-based optoelectronic components manufacturer II-VI Incorporated for around USD 7.01 billion. The acquisition by Coherent, Inc. will help the company to expand its businesses.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

OSRAM Licht AG (Germany)

ASML Holding NV (Netherlands)

Coherent Inc. (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Huaguang Photoelectric (China)

Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. (China)

IPG Photonics Corporation (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sharp Corp. (Japan)

