Global Harmonic Filters Strategic Business Report 2023: Players Include ABB, Arteche, Baron Power and Comsys

The global market for Harmonic Filters estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$570.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $313.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Harmonic Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$310.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Overview of Harmonic Filter Market

Harmonic Filters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A Prelude into Market Leading Players

Harmonic Filter Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales Market Shares by Leading Players (2018)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Adoption Rate of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDS) to Spur Harmonic Filter Market Growth

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Market

Low Level of Consumer Awareness to Hinder Market Growth

Fluctuations in Gas and Oil Prices Impact Market Growth

Market Restrains and Challenges

Negative Consequences of Harmonics to Dampen Market Prospects

Harmonic Filters Market to Register Restricted Market Growth due to High Cost of the Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

