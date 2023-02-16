Global Electronic Shelf Label Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 6.51 billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electronic Shelf Label market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing adoption of automated retailing solutions, advancements in technology and product offerings, and rising demand for eco-friendly solutions. A recent market research report indicates that e-paper electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are expected to capture more than 35% revenue share of the global ESL market by 2031, due to their high visibility, low power consumption, and long battery life.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/electronic-shelf-label-market

The European electronic shelf label market has captured over 45% revenue share of the global ESL market, with a strong presence of retailers and growing adoption of ESLs. The region's focus on sustainability has contributed to the adoption of electronic shelf labels as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper labels.

Product innovation is a key strategy used by industry players to remain competitive, with companies such as E Ink Holdings Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, and Samsung Electronics developing ESL products that are capable of displaying dynamic pricing information, product availability, and promotional content. Additionally, companies are investing in research and development to expand their product offerings and differentiate themselves from competitors.

Europe to Continue Leading Global Electronic Shelf Label Market with 45% Market Share

The European market has captured over 45% revenue share of the global ESL market, according to recent market research. The strong presence of retailers in the region and the growing adoption of automated retailing solutions are driving the demand for electronic shelf labels in Europe.

The European market has a diverse range of retailers, from large grocery stores to specialty retailers. These retailers are increasingly looking for solutions to streamline their operations, improve the customer experience, and boost profitability. Electronic shelf labels have emerged as an effective tool to achieve these objectives, as they allow retailers to update pricing and product information in real-time, reduce pricing errors, and free up staff time for other tasks.

Moreover, the region's strong environmental awareness and focus on sustainability have contributed to the adoption of electronic shelf labels, which are considered to be an eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper labels. ESLs help to reduce paper waste, as well as the energy and resources required for printing and labeling.

E-Paper to Capture More than 35% Revenue Share of Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

A recent market research report by Astute Analytica indicates that e-paper electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are projected to hold more than 35% revenue share of the global ESL market by 2031. This surge in demand is attributed to the several advantages that e-paper displays offer, including high visibility, low power consumption, and prolonged battery life.

With a display that mimics traditional paper, e-paper ESLs offer a high-contrast, easy-to-read display that can be viewed from afar. Hence, these ESLs are ideal for retail environments where customers require easy access to product information and pricing. Furthermore, e-paper displays consume little power, allowing ESLs to operate for an extended period without requiring recharging or replacement. This, in turn, minimizes maintenance costs and improves operational efficiency for retailers.

Apart this, the market is experiencing strong demand for the product as e-paper ESLs have an extended battery life, with some displays lasting up to 10 years, thereby reducing the environmental impact of ESL systems by decreasing the need for frequent battery replacements and the associated waste.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/electronic-shelf-label-market

Top Trends Shaping the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

Electronic shelf labeling (ESL) technology is continually evolving and adapting to the changing needs of retailers and consumers. Here are some of the top trends in ESL technology:

E-paper displays: E-paper displays, which use electronic ink, are becoming increasingly popular in ESL technology. These displays are easy to read, consume very little power, and have a long battery life, making them ideal for retail environments.

Dynamic pricing: Dynamic pricing is a trend that has gained momentum in recent years. ESL systems that can display real-time pricing information allow retailers to quickly adjust prices based on demand, inventory levels, and other factors.

Cloud-based systems: Cloud-based ESL systems are gaining popularity in the global electronic shelf label market due to their ease of deployment and ability to provide real-time updates. Retailers can make changes to pricing, promotions, and other information from a central location, and these updates are automatically pushed to all ESL displays in the store.

Integration with other systems: ESL technology is increasingly being integrated with other systems, such as inventory management, point-of-sale (POS), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This allows retailers in the global electronic shelf label market to automate processes and improve operational efficiency.

Mobile device integration: Many retailers are looking to integrate ESL technology with mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets. This allows customers to scan products and receive pricing and other information in real-time.

Sustainability: ESL technology is becoming more sustainable, with many companies using materials that are recyclable and environmentally friendly. Additionally, ESL systems can help reduce paper waste by eliminating the need for traditional paper labels.

Pricer AB is Top Player in the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

Pricer AB is a dynamic Swedish company that has been providing electronic shelf labeling (ESL) systems to retailers. Today, the company is recognized as a global leader in the ESL industry, serving customers in over 50 countries across Europe, Asia, and North America. Its high-quality and innovative ESL systems are trusted by a wide range of retailers, including grocery stores, department stores, and specialty retailers. As of 2022, the company is responsible for generating over 33% market revenue.

Pricer AB goes beyond offering just ESL systems, as it also provides comprehensive solutions for in-store digital advertising, customer communication, and store analytics. The company is committed to helping retailers achieve their business goals by providing reliable, cost-effective, and innovative solutions.

The growth of the ESL industry is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of NFC-enabled technology and smartphones, rising demand for automated retailing solutions, and advancements in technology and product offerings. To stay competitive, industry players such as Pricer AB are investing in product innovation, with E Ink Holdings Inc. recently launching a new digital shelf labeling solution that combines the benefits of digital displays with RFID technology. This allows retailers to more accurately track inventory levels and pricing.

In addition to product innovation, companies like Diebold Nixdorf and Samsung Electronics have developed several ESL products that display dynamic pricing information, product availability, and promotional content, enabling retailers to respond quickly to changing market trends and consumer preferences.

Furthermore, companies in the global electronic shelf label market are investing in research and development to expand their product offerings and stand out from competitors. Samsung Electronics has developed a mobile app, called “Smart Signage”, that enables retailers to manage their digital signage displays, including electronic shelf labels, from a variety of devices. This allows retailers to manage their pricing decisions, promotional campaigns, and other display-related tasks in real-time, providing them with a competitive edge.

Prominent Players in Electronic Shelf Label Market:

SES-imagotag

Pricer AB

E Ink Holdings

Displaydata

M2Communication

Samsung Display Solutions

Diebold Nixdorf

Opticon Sensors Europe

Teraoka Seiko

NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling

Panasonic Corporation

NCR Corporation

M2Communication

Diebold Nixdorf

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/electronic-shelf-label-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com