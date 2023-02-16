Location Analytics Market value is expected to reach USD 82.14 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The location analytics market is anticipated to thrive at a strong CAGR of 14.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 82.14 billion by 2033, while it is expected to be valued at US$ 20.66 billion in 2023.



The increased penetration of smartphone technology and location-based appliances are fueling the sales of location-based system solutions. Furthermore, services like real-time tracking, delivery, and regional forecast also gain traction in the market.

Government authorities for geospatial and geographical research are fueling the demand for location-based technologies. The integration of AI, machine learning, internet of things with location analytics is thriving the market growth.

Authorities that deal with weather forecasting, climate change, and population density also flourish the growth of the location analytics market. These systems increase the scalability and agility of any business through segregated data representation.

Healthcare services also consume the market as it tracks the hospitals, patient number, and medical emergency through location tracking. These systems also support the productivity of corporate setups to clarify location-based statistics and empower the company with better decision-making power.

Key Points

The North American market holds the dominant space in the location analytics market. The market growth is attributed to the growing competition amongst businesses along with the flourishing expansion of automotive integration. The new road traffic management solution through location analytics also helps the market bloom. The Asia Pacific location analytics market is also an important regional market. The regional growth is attributed to the improved market expansion and the huge smartphone using population Europe with expanding tourist activities provides the automotive industry with an option for location-tracking systems. The remote monitoring segment is likely to thrive in the application type category as it thrives on factors like increasing international businesses and remote work prospects. The segment is expected to gain 10% by 2032 The transportation and logistics segment tops the industrial vertical category while it held 25% by 2022. The growth of this is fueled by the integration of automotive technology along with higher consumer usage.



Competitive Landscape

The key competitors focus on building systems with higher accuracy along with the elements like consumer information and number-based data. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase the GPS enhancements, supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are ALTERYX, ESRI, GOOGLE LLC, HERE TECHNOLOGIES, HEXAGON, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PITNEY BOWES, SISENSE INC, SYNCSORT, IBM, and Quppa.

Recent Market Developments

American tower along with the Oracle corporation introduced its ready-to-use services for workloads and location-based data. This is likely to offer valuable, actionable insights for businesses.

Google introduced location intelligence with advanced frontier for data-driven success that is likely to impact the sales funnel positively for any personalized business.

Key Segments

By Component:

Solution Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis Reporting & Visualization

Service Professional Service Managed Service





By Location Positioning:

Outdoor Positioning

Indoor Positioning

By Application:

Risk Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning & Optimization

Emergency Response Management

Location Selection & Optimization

By Industry Verticals:

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



