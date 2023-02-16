New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Trial Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031129/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Clinical Trial Imaging estimated at US$931.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Project & Data Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$472.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Operational Imaging Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $253.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Clinical Trial Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$253.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$316.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$196 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- Bioclinica, Inc.
- Biomedical Systems Corporation
- Biotelemetry, Inc.
- Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC
- ERT Clinical
- Icon PLC
- Image Core Lab
- Intrinsic Imaging LLC
- Ixico PLC
- Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company
- Medical Metrics
- Navitas Life Sciences
- Parexel International Corporation
- Perspectum Diagnostics
- Prism Clinical Imaging
- Quotient Sciences
- Radiant Sage LLC
- Resonance Health
- Worldcare Clinical, LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031129/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Clinical Trial Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Imaging Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Operational Imaging Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Operational Imaging
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Project & Data Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Project & Data Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Project & Data
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reading & Analytical Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Reading & Analytical
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Reading & Analytical
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System & Technology Support Services by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for System & Technology Support
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for System & Technology
Support Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Devices Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical Devices
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Medical Devices
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Government Research Institutes by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Academic & Government
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Academic & Government
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Clinical Trial Imaging Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Imaging by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging Services,
Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support Services
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Clinical Trial Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology &
Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and
Academic & Government Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by Service - Project & Data Management,
Operational Imaging Services, Reading & Analytical Services,
Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services and System &
Technology Support Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
Service - Project & Data Management, Operational Imaging
Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design &
Consultation Services and System & Technology Support
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Imaging
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Project &
Data Management, Operational Imaging Services, Reading &
Analytical Services, Clinical Trial Design & Consultation
Services and System & Technology Support Services for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Trial Imaging by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract
Research Organizations, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical
Companies, Medical Devices Manufacturers and Academic &
Government Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Clinical Trial Imaging by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Contract Research Organizations,
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices
Manufacturers and Academic & Government Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031129/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Trial Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031129/?utm_source=GNW