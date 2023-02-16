New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soil Scape Filter Technology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420141/?utm_source=GNW



Global soil scape filter technology market is anticipated to grow further with an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to growing demand for wastewater treatment and supply of clean water.Growing demand for organic and affordable methods of wastewater treatments on a smaller scale as well as large scale is driving the growth of the global soil scape filter technology.



Growing awareness regarding the utilization of wastewater after treatment for various applications like gardening, watering crops, etc. is facilitating the growth of the global soil scape filter technology market in the next five years.

Soil scape filter technology is a simulation of the natural filtration of wastewater through ecological fertilizers that is mixed cultures and fragmented rock materials. A soil scape filter contains layers of bioactive (i.e., biologically activated) organic material such as bacterial mixtures derived from nontoxic and nonhazardous materials. This technology of the filtration process harnesses the ecological principles of interactions and interrelationships of biota with their environment and eco-transformations of substrates into assimilable form by treating, transforming, and detoxifying the pollutants using solar energy.

Technological Advancement Drives Market Growth

Higher instances of research and consistent efforts to evolve the available technologies to support the surging demands for wastewater management drives the growth of the global soil scape filter technology market in the upcoming five years. Rising investments in technology advancement and government involvement in motivating further advancement also support the growth of the global soil scape filter technology market in the future five years.

Green bridge technology is one of the advanced soil scape filter technologies recently developed.The technology uses the filtration power of biologically originated cellulosic/fibrous material in combination with sand, gravel, root systems of green plants, and microorganisms.



The technology reduces pollution treatment costs with the use of cellulosic/ fibrous materials like coconut coir, dried water hyacinth, or aquatic grasses.These materials are compacted and woven to form a bridge/porous wall-like structure strengthened by stones and sand.



Some of the other emerging technologies include disc filters, pleated filtration panel innovations, etc. The use of the technology is also highly beneficial for the organic farming procedure and thus adds to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global soil scape filter technology market segmentation is based on soil type, filter flow, filter type, depth, material, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on soil type, the market is further segmented into light loamy, fine-grained, and coarse-grained.



By filter flow, the market is fragmented into vertical, horizontal, and radial.Based on filter type, the market is bifurcated into a shallow filter, medium deep filter, and deep multilayer filter.



By depth, the market is distinguished into 0.6-0.8 m, 0.8-1.6m, and 1.6-2.4m. Based on material, the market is differentiated into foil, concrete tank, plastic tank, and natural material. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among the Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

Cytiva, Titan Environmental, KENT Water Solutions, Green Water Revolution Pvt. Ltd., and Elegance Water Solutions, are enlisted in a partial list of major market players in the global soil scape filter technology market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global soil scape filter technology market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Soil Type:

o Light loamy

o Fine-grained

o Coarse-grained

o Others

• Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Filter Flow:

o Vertical

o Horizontal

o Radial

• Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Filter Type:

o Shallow Filter

o Medium Deep Filter

o Deep Multilayer Filter

• Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Depth:

o 0.6-0.8 m

o 0.8-1.6m

o 1.6-2.4m

• Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Material:

o Foil

o Concrete Tank

o Plastic Tank

o Natural Material

• Soil Scape Filter Technology Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



