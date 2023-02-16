Semiconductor Lead Frame Market Exhibits 6.9% to Reach USD 5.32 Billion by 2029

Pune,India, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Semiconductor Lead Frame Market Size was assessed at USD 3.18 billion in 2021. The market is slated to expand from USD 3.33 billion in 2022 to USD 5.32 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 6.9% during the 2022-2029 period.

A semiconductor lead frame is a thin layer of metal that connects the wiring on the semiconductor surface from electrical terminals to coating of thin metal plates used in semiconductor packages. It improves chip performance and raises operation time. Lead frames are an essential component of consumer electronic devices as they are widely used in semiconductor packing and Integrated Circuits (ICs). This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Semiconductor Lead Frame Market Forecast 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (ASMPT) announced that it acquired Automation Engineering, Inc. (AEi) from Mycronic Group in an all-cash deal. Through this, ASMPT aims to increase profits by expanding its product portfolio.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 5.32 Billion Base Year 2021 Semiconductor Lead Frame Market Size in 2021 USD 3.18 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 256 Segments covered Packaging, Application, Industry, Semiconductor Lead Frame Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Bolster Market Augmentation Lack of Capital Expenditure and Production Bottlenecks to Restrain Market Expansion

Key Takeaways



Semiconductor Lead Frame Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 5.32 Billion in 2029

Demand for servers, network drivers and electronic applications in the automotive and other industries has boosted market growth.

Global mobile networks and 5G penetration have exploded over the past year and are leading to more advancements in the chip and semiconductor market due to smartphones.

QFN has a strong market share. QFN packages are miniature and widely used in consumer electronics, car designs, industrial, and other applications.

Semiconductor Lead Frame Market Size in Asia Pacific was USD 1.52 Billion 2021





Drivers & Restraints:

The global semiconductor lead frame market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a large portion of the population working from home, leading to an increase in internet penetration and the number of people opting for mobile subscriptions. This, in turn, aided the expansion of the global market.

Furthermore, there is a surging demand for network drivers, servers, and electronic applications in various industries, including the automotive sector. This has contributed to the proliferation of the semiconductor lead frame market.

The increasing adoption of lead frames in electric vehicles due to the benefits of integrating them with advanced cooling and battery insulation is expected to attract more consumers and elevate market growth in the coming years.

However, there are some key challenges that could hinder the market's growth, such as supply chain disruptions, semiconductor shortages, and growing raw material prices. Despite these challenges,

The increasing demand for semiconductor lead frames is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market. Overall, the future of the semiconductor lead frame market looks promising, driven by the growing demand for electronic devices and applications across various industries.

Regional Insights:

In recent times, North America has gained a significant share of the semiconductor production market due to the announcement of favorable government policies. The market in this region is expected to grow further due to the increasing demand for automotive electronic devices and the adoption of connected devices. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth due to a strong supply chain of semiconductor devices from countries like Taiwan and South Korea, along with rising sales of electronic devices in economies such as China, India, and Japan. In Latin America, the market is expected to show moderate growth, primarily due to increasing demand for semiconductor products in the IoT and consumer electronics sectors. Furthermore, the availability of well-established 5G infrastructure in developing countries and increased adoption of consumer electronics are the key factors driving market growth in this region.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Mitsui High-tec, Inc. (Japan)

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Chang Wah Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Haesungds (Korea)

ASMPT (Singapore)

Ningbo Hualong Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Wuxi Huajing Leadframe Co., Ltd (China)

QPL Limited (Hong Kong)

SDI Group, Inc. (Taiwan)

Dynacraft Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)





FAQ:

How big is the Semiconductor Lead Frame Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 3.33 billion in 2022 to USD 5.32 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

How big is Semiconductor Lead Frame Market in Asia Pacific?

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.





