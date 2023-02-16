Global Ultrafiltration Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Hydranautics, Hyflux, Inge and Koch Membrane Systems Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafiltration: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ultrafiltration estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $717.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR



The Ultrafiltration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$717.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ultrafiltration: An Outlook

Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude

Growing Need for Clean and Pure Water Fuels Ultrafiltration Market

Increasing Adoption of Microfiltration Membranes in Food & Beverages, and Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Ultrafiltration Membrane Modules Market - Major Players

Ultrafiltration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Novel Membrane Technology Cleans Water at Faster Rate

ZeeWeed Ultrafiltration Membranes - An Innovative Technology to Treat Wastewater Plant

Purification of Bore And Industrial Waste Water by Pilot Plant

Energy Reduction by Ultrabright X-rays Technology for Desalination

Demand on Rise for Reverse Osmosis Membrane Technology for Clean Water

Cellulose Membrane Evolves as an Eco-Friend Technology for Clean Wastewater

Thermally Infused Phase Separation Emerges As a New Technology for Industrial and Drinking Water

PVDF Ultrafiltration Membrane (UF) Technology for Water Treatment

Treatment of Industrial Waste Water by Smart Filter Coating Technology

Advancements in Ultrafiltration for Pharma Wastewater Treatment - An Overview

