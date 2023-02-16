New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market by Reactor, Equipment Type Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420246/?utm_source=GNW

Governments are looking for efficient and clean energy sources like nuclear power as the need for energy increases. Additionally, technological advancements in nuclear power machinery have aided industry expansion. Both nuclear propulsion for ships and nuclear power plants use nuclear reactors to produce electricity. Because less polluting electricity is produced by nuclear power plants, the market for their equipment has a hopeful future.



From 2023 to 2027,the PWR reactor is expected to be the largest segment in reactor types market

The market for nuclear power plant equipment is dominated by the pressurised water reactor (PWR) sector.Due to their vast fleet size, Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR) are predicted to dominate the industry.



Estimates indicate that the PWR sector has a sizable market share.Since PWR reactors maintain their stability at high temperatures, they are simple to run in terms of stability.



The 442 operable reactors around the world include 302 PWR reactors with a 287 GWe capacity.



The Island type equipment section is predicted to be the fastest expanding segment between 2023 and 2027.

The market for nuclear power plant equipment is divided into two categories: island equipment and auxiliary equipment, with the island segment accounting for the biggest share.Island equipment types currently dominate the market and are anticipated to do so during the projection period due to their major contribution to operational safety and broad range of applications in nuclear power plants.



In addition, island equipment makes up 12.6% of the entire capital cost of nuclear power plants, making it more expensive than oxidative equipment.



The Nuclear power plant equipment market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence.The leading players in the Nuclear power plant equipment market such as General Electric (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Toshiba Energy System & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Doosan Corpration (South Korea).



Westinghouse Electric Company (US), Shanghai Electric (China).



