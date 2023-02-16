New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioprocess Validation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030939/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Bioprocess Validation Market to Reach $622.6 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bioprocess Validation estimated at US$329.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$622.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Extractables / Leachables Testing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$255.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrity Testing Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Bioprocess Validation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Growt

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Pandemic Impact on Bioprocess Validation Market

An Introduction to Bioprocess Validation

Types of Process Validation

Global Market Outlook

Extractables/Leachables Testing Services: The Largest Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise Future Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Bioprocess Validation - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2023 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth in Biopharmaceutical Production and Need to

Prevent Product Contamination Necessitate Validation Services

EXHIBIT 6: Global Biopharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion for

the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Increasing Pharma & Biotech Investments into Drug Development

Activities Fuel Need for Bioprocess Validation

EXHIBIT 7: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)

for 2015-2025

Rise of Pharma Contract Manufacturing Present Growth

Opportunities for Bioprocess Validation Outsourcing to

Emerging Markets

EXHIBIT 8: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

by Geographic Region for 2021 and 2027

Biosimilars Gain from Patent Expiry of Major Drugs, Driving

Gains for Bioprocess Validation Market

Strict Safety & Quality Regulations and Compliance with cGMP

for Biopharmaceuticals Support Market Growth

Bioprocessing 4.0: Implications for Bioprocess Validation

Validation 4.0: Essential for Sciences Industry Progresses

towards Digital-First Industry

Growing Prominence of Paperless Validation in Pharma, Biotech &

Medical Devices Industries

Bioprocess Innovations Direct Focus onto Effective & Clear

Validations

Digital Twins to Support Bioprocess Validation Market Growth

AI-Enabled System-Led Transformations in Biomanufacturing &

Bioprocess Validation

Artificial Intelligence and Continuous Validation

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Bioprocess Data: Critical for Improving Efficiency of Pharma

Developments & Manufacturing Operations

Advancing Process Analytical Technologies Necessitates Validation

Process Validation for Viral Vectors: What are the Key Challenges?

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 10: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 11: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 12: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Challenges Confronting Bioprocess Validation



