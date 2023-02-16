New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioprocess Validation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030939/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Bioprocess Validation Market to Reach $622.6 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bioprocess Validation estimated at US$329.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$622.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Extractables / Leachables Testing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$255.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrity Testing Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Bioprocess Validation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Pandemic Impact on Bioprocess Validation Market
An Introduction to Bioprocess Validation
Types of Process Validation
Global Market Outlook
Extractables/Leachables Testing Services: The Largest Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise Future Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 5: Bioprocess Validation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2023 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Growth in Biopharmaceutical Production and Need to
Prevent Product Contamination Necessitate Validation Services
EXHIBIT 6: Global Biopharmaceuticals Market in US$ Billion for
the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Increasing Pharma & Biotech Investments into Drug Development
Activities Fuel Need for Bioprocess Validation
EXHIBIT 7: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)
for 2015-2025
Rise of Pharma Contract Manufacturing Present Growth
Opportunities for Bioprocess Validation Outsourcing to
Emerging Markets
EXHIBIT 8: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market
by Geographic Region for 2021 and 2027
Biosimilars Gain from Patent Expiry of Major Drugs, Driving
Gains for Bioprocess Validation Market
Strict Safety & Quality Regulations and Compliance with cGMP
for Biopharmaceuticals Support Market Growth
Bioprocessing 4.0: Implications for Bioprocess Validation
Validation 4.0: Essential for Sciences Industry Progresses
towards Digital-First Industry
Growing Prominence of Paperless Validation in Pharma, Biotech &
Medical Devices Industries
Bioprocess Innovations Direct Focus onto Effective & Clear
Validations
Digital Twins to Support Bioprocess Validation Market Growth
AI-Enabled System-Led Transformations in Biomanufacturing &
Bioprocess Validation
Artificial Intelligence and Continuous Validation
Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention
Bioprocess Data: Critical for Improving Efficiency of Pharma
Developments & Manufacturing Operations
Advancing Process Analytical Technologies Necessitates Validation
Process Validation for Viral Vectors: What are the Key Challenges?
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 11: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 12: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
Challenges Confronting Bioprocess Validation
