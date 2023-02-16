NexImmune Announces Data Showing AIM ACT T cells Enhance the Response to Bispecific T cell Engager Therapy at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA)-specific AIM ACT CD8 T cells are superior to polyclonal peripheral blood CD4 T cells, naïve CD8 T cells, and bulk CD8 T cells as effectors of BiTE-mediated killing in vivo

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that new positive, preclinical data will be presented in an abstract titled “Prior Antigen Exposure Enhances the T cell Response to Bispecific T cell Engager Therapy” at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR, taking place on February 15-19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

AIM ACT T cells are non-engineered CTLs against 5 multiple myeloma antigen-peptide targets and include subtype populations (Tscm, Tcm, Tem) associated with anti-tumor activity and immunologic memory. The abstract describes the ability of multi-TAA AIM ACT T cells to work synergistically with BiTE therapy, revealing several important advantages over endogenous TAA nonspecific CD8 T cells + BiTE. The results show that BiTE potency, as measured by a reduction in tumor burden in vivo, is markedly increased in the presence of AIM T cells. Importantly, following withdrawal of BiTE therapy, recipients of the AIM ACT T cell combination remained tumor free or had a low tumor burden, while those that had received the bulk CD8+ T cell combination died within two weeks. This observation strongly suggests that AIM ACT T cells provide immunosurveillance following the withdrawal of the BiTE, a distinct advantage over bulk CD8+ T cells, which should contribute to the maintenance of remission.

“Our preclinical findings hold the promise that clinically, the AIM multi-TAA specific T cells can significantly enhance the activity of BiTEs over the current standard of care and also provide immunosurveillance, potentially helping extension and maintenance of remission in patients,” said Principal Investigator, Johannes Zakrzewski, M.D., Associate Member of the Center for Discovery and Innovation at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Abstract details:

Title: Prior Antigen Exposure Enhances the T cell Response to Bispecific T cell Engager Therapy Lead Authors: Mark Batistick, Center for Discovery and Innovation, Hackensack Meridian Health Abstract #:

Date/Time: 22061

February 16, 2023 at 5:45 pm ET (virtual poster presentation)



About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities. NexImmune is focused on developing injectable AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.

