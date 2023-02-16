Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Participation in Key Industry Conferences

SARNIA, Ontario, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, today announced its participation in the following industry conferences. Company representatives will be holding one-on-one meetings, participate in panel discussions and exhibit its innovative HydrochemolyticTM technology platform.



February 23rd, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario

The Year Ahead in Waste & Recycling Conference – Ontario Waste Management Association (OWMA)

The OWMA AGM brings together professionals from across the waste and recycling sector, providing attendees with the opportunity to hear from a diverse group of engaging speakers and gain the latest insight and information on the issues and opportunities facing the industry, including the role of producer responsibility, and innovations in chemical recycling which are crucial components of the circular economy.

March 15th, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta

Alberta Circular Plastics Day 2023 – Alberta Plastic Recycling Association (APRA)

APRA has announced a one-day conference focused on the future of plastics circularity in Alberta, featuring government representatives, national and local recyclers, plastics manufacturers, and innovators in the industry. The event includes discussions on policy, barriers, opportunities, and innovations in chemical recycling to guide future decisions within the circular plastics economy.

March 19-21st, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas

AFPM Annual Meeting – American Fuels & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM)

The AFPM Annual Meeting is the world's premier refining meeting, assembling key executives, decision-makers, and technical experts from refining businesses, technology providers, contracting and consulting firms, and equipment manufacturers around the world. Aduro will discuss the role of Hydrochemolytic™ technology in both bitumen upgrading and plastics upcycling.

March 20-22nd, 2023 – Houston, Texas

Chemical Recycling North America – AMI Events

The third edition of the event explores the landscape of chemical recycling, its potential impact, as well as progress made across the value chain to incorporate the technologies into the North American recycling industry.

Chemical Recycling North America covers the various technologies collected under the term “chemical or advanced recycling” and looks at what is required to bring them to scale. As sustainability continues to dominate the conversation in the plastics industry, Aduro’s presence and understanding of how this emerging sector is assisting the transition to a circular economy is critical. The conference, with presentations, interactive sessions, and extensive networking time with representatives from across the supply chain, enhances Aduro’s commercialization plans.

"Aduro has both Canadian and International ambitions, and these events give the Company the opportunity to share and discuss its next-generation approach to chemical recycling. As we approach the commissioning of the continuous flow pilot units, Aduro targets key industry events that provide a great opportunity to promote our HydrochemolyticTM technology and a platform for the Aduro team to engage with industry leaders to bolster our customer and partner engagement program," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "The HydrochemolyticTM technology is a game-changing solution, and we look forward to exploring new opportunities and partnerships that will help accelerate the adoption of circular economy principles."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 604-362-7011

Investor Cubed Inc.

Neil Simon, CEO

nsimon@investor3.ca

+ 1 647 258 3310

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e4ffc28-d984-48ef-9db4-9e6eca589228