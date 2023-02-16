Inertial Navigation System Market Size is Booming by Size, Revenue of USD 9.12 billion, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2023-2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Inertial Navigation System market.

The global inertial navigation system market is expected to grow at a 4.19% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 13.2 billion by 2029 from USD 9.12 billion in 2022.

An inertial navigation system is an electronic device used to determine the direction, velocity, position, and orientation of an object using locally available inertial sensors and deadshake strategies. The system consists of a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver, inertial measurement unit, or other motion sensing device. These components work together to identify the exact data of an object. In addition, the INS consist of computing units used to analyze and track measurement data from inertial sensors.

Inertial navigation systems are also suitable for unmanned systems that are widely used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). They are widely used in the oil, gas, and defense industries. UUVs are primarily used in the defense sector for counterattacks, neutralizing underwater mines, and port patrols. INS used in these unmanned systems provide better navigation and precise location data. This should increase demand during the forecast period.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

September 2019 - Honeywell International Inc. launched two new inertial measurement units to provide navigation in a small, lightweight package without compromising on cost. It can withstand almost any environment in the air, on land, or underwater. These IMUs can serve several markets, like robotics, survey/mapping, unmanned vehicles, and transportation. ​

Aug 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation received a contract from the U.S. Army to develop the next generation tactical radar antenna. The Re-Scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar (RAPTR) will be composed of small radar building blocks to allow the antenna to be scaled to fit a wide range of mission and platform requirements.

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2015–2022 Base Year Considered 2016 Forecast Period 2017–2022 Forecast Units Value (USD) Segments Covered Component, Application, Technology, Grade, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World Companies Covered Honeywell International Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), Thales Group (France), The Raytheon Company (US), General Electric Company (US), Rockwell Collins Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), VectroNav Technolo

Inertial Navigation System Market Players

These key players include Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., VectroNav Technologies LLC. , LORD MicroStrain, and Trimble Navigation Ltd. and others.

Key Market Segments: Inertial Navigation System Market

Inertial Navigation System Market by Application

Aircraft

Missiles

Space Launch Vehicles

Marine

Military Armoured Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Inertial Navigation System Market by Component

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Algorithms & Processors

Wireless

Aerospace and Defence​ Sector Dominates the Inertial Navigation System Market

New investments in military and naval applications are boosting the inertial navigation system market. A thriving aerospace market and technological advances in navigation systems are expected to further drive the market. Inertial navigation systems provide precise navigation and location information for combat platforms while engaged on a mission. This can be about their position or pointing weapon systems (artillery, missiles, etc.), sensors (radar, optronics, etc.), or the weapons themselves. We perform valuable support for these systems while ensuring the highest possible security. In advanced fighters like the Rafale, the INS offer fully autonomous operation and resistance to electronic warfare. The NH90 helicopter in Europe also has this technology.

An aircraft carrier must harmonize its ship's navigation system with its aircraft's navigation system. Inertial navigation systems ensure the vessel's ability to operate in critical magnetic environments without compromising performance, making it an ideal solution for new generation submarines. On the battlefield, artillery systems must provide exceptional accuracy and extreme impact resistance. The demand for new aircraft is increasing year by year as the commercial aviation market continues to grow rapidly due to exponential growth in passenger traffic. This increasing demand is expected to drive the INS market for navigation devices during the forecast period.

Driver: Increased demand for accuracy in navigation

In current warfare scenarios, the need for accurate position information, including elevation and orientation, of military equipment is paramount. This information is necessary for effective planning and implementation of goals. Inertial navigation systems include a set of sensors, such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, that provide details about the position, orientation, and velocity of moving objects. The ability of inertial navigation systems to provide precise positional details has increased the applicability of these systems in the defense field. Thus, the increasing firepower of militaries around the world and the increasing demand for navigation accuracy are contributing to the growth of the inertial navigation system market.

Challenge: Error Propagation

The function of a stable platform inertial navigation system relies on various mechanical parts connected by various joints. These connections must be frictionless to avoid any kind of measurement error. Continued use and wear of these systems will increase frictional errors, impacting the performance of these systems. Aside from friction, there are some computational errors due to noise and drift. For example, MEMS inertial sensors contain very small mechanical parts weighing micrograms. These components are very light and may not react to small changes in alignment. Friction and drift therefore cause measurement errors that propagate over time.

