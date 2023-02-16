Cough Assist Devices Market Size to Hit US$ 370.0 million by 2030 | Emerson, Baxter, VieMed, Hayek Medical and West Care Medical

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Cough Assist Devices Market by Product Type (Automatic cough assist devices, Manual cough assist devices) and End-user (Hospitals & Homecare settings) – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the cough assist devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to reach US$ 370.0 million by 2030. Cough assist devices to emerge as a promising option for treatment and improving the life of COVID-19 patients.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/cough-assist-devices-market/8211

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation

The cough assist devices market may be divided into:

Automated

Manual Cough

The term automatic cough assist devices refer to those that are controlled by a machine or an electronic device, frequently with present settings and a control panel for adjusting. For patients with a variety of illnesses, such as spinal cord injuries, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), these devices can be set to deliver specific degrees of pressure and/or flow. On the other hand, manual cough assist devices are controlled manually by the patient or a caregiver. Typical examples of these tools are manual chest clappers, which apply pressure to the chest and assist the patient in exhaling forcefully, and mechanical vest systems, which employ inflatable vests to apply pressure to the chest and aid in clearing mucus from the lungs. Although manual devices are often more affordable and portable than automatic ones, they might not be as useful for patients with more serious diseases. In general, the patient's individual demands, such as the severity of their ailment and their mobility, will determine whether an automatic or manual cough aid device is best. Patients with a range of lung ailments can use the devices to remove secretions and facilitate breathing.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other settings can all be classified as end users in the market for cough assist devices. The primary end consumers of cough assist devices are hospitals and clinics because these organizations frequently buy these items for usage in inpatient settings like intensive care units and respiratory therapy departments. With these tools, individuals with a range of lung ailments can better their breathing and eliminate secretions. In-home care settings, the usage of cough support equipment is also expanding. It is becoming more cost-effective for patients to receive therapy at home since it removes the need for frequent hospital trips. As more patients choose to receive their treatment at home, this trend is anticipated to continue. Long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and rehabilitation facilities are some more examples of end customers who buy cough help devices for their patients. Depending on elements like disease prevalence, insurance reimbursement practices, and patient preference, the market size, and growth of each segment may differ.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the regional segmentation the global cough assist devices market is divided as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global market for cough-assisted gadgets is expected to be dominated by North America in the future years. The increased incidence of several neuromuscular diseases, spinal cord injuries, and other ailments that weaken and impair the muscles among the populace is the source of this domination. Among other things, the presence of significant manufacturers and reputed healthcare facilities in the area will help the regional market for cough assist devices to grow. Additionally, according to projections for 2021 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, 450,000 Americans are believed to be living with spinal cord injuries (SCIs). The source further claims that every year, about 17,000 new SCI cases are reported in the US. Most of them are mostly due to damage to the spinal column. The Asia Pacific region's market for cough assist devices is predicted to grow significantly over the course of the forecasted time, according to a market research report. This might be linked to the increase in investments made in healthcare infrastructure because of increased healthcare access and economic development in countries like China and India. Because of this, people now have simpler access to medical procedures and technologies like cough-aid gadgets.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/cough-assist-devices-market/8211

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

The competitive landscape for cough assist devices includes several companies that manufacture and market these devices. Some of the key players in the market include:

Hill-Rom

Monaghan Medical

Philips Respironics

Smith’s Medical

These companies offer a range of cough assist devices, including mechanical insufflation-exsufflation devices, high-frequency chest wall oscillation devices, and airway clearance systems. Additionally, there are also several smaller companies and start-ups that are developing new and innovative cough assist devices. Overall, the market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of many players, with new devices and technologies being introduced regularly.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL COUGH ASSIST DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Automatic Cough Assist Device Manual Cough Assist Device GLOBAL COUGH ASSIST DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospital Homecare Settings Others

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.