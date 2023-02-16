The global textile recycling market size is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2027 from USD 6.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4%

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Textile Recycling Market by Material, Textile Waste, Process, Distribution, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420090/?utm_source=GNW

Such categories include textiles for recycling, textiles for wiping and polishing garments, textiles disposed of in landfills and incinerators, and textiles for worn clothing marketplaces. The market for recycled textiles is anticipated to expand as a result of rising social awareness of textile recycling and growing environmental concerns about waste generation.



Polyester & polyester fiber is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The polyester & polyester fiber segment account for the maximum share.This is because polyester & polyester fibers have versatile properties and have low costs of production in comparison to their other materials.



High strength and superior heat and water resistance are the main characteristics of polyester. It is commonly called polyethylene terephthalate (PET).



Retail & departmental stores accounted for the largest market share amongst distribution channel in the pharmaceutical packaging market

Customized low-cost apparel is the key driver for the demand for textile recycling in the retail industry.The industry relies on the value-added benefits obtained from upcycling as a key resort to combat the grappling effect of a discontinuous supply of raw materials.



As a result, the retail sector will remain a key contributor to the textile recycling market during the forecast period.

An acute rise in the demand for low-cost textiles for enriching the aesthetics arising from the automotive industry is also predicted to remain a significant revenue channel for the textile recycling market during the forecast period.



Industrial & institutional segment is expected to be the second largest textile recycling industry in 2021 amongst others.



Industrial & institutional end-use industries use special materials or fabrics designed for specific purposes.These textiles offer unique and exclusive characteristics and properties different from regular fabrics.



They have a combination of advanced technology and strong properties (mechanical resistance, elasticity, reinforcement, anti-dust, tenacity, insulation, thermal & fire resistance, and protection from UV and IR). Large amounts of textile waste generated by the industrial & institutional industry are expected to drive the textile recycling market.



South America is projected to be the second fastest in the textile recycling market during the forecast period.

South America is predicted to be the second fastest growing region amongst others in the textile recycling market in 2021, in terms of value.Brazil and Argentina are the key markets in the region and are undergoing high growth rates.



Industrial activities in the region have increased because of rising disposable income, a shift toward nuclear families, affordable interest rates, and changing consumer preferences.Production of organic cotton is increasing globally, even in South America.



These factors are expected to drive the consumption of textiles. The growing cotton production and fast fashion in emerging countries will drive the textile recycling market in the region.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the textile recycling market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 10%, Others – 70%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America-10%.

The key players in this market are Lenzing AG (Austria), Birla Cellulose (India), HYOSUNG TNC (South Korea), Unifi, Inc. (US), and Patagonia, Inc. (US) among others. The textile recycling market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as new product launches, investments & expansions, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.



Research Coverage

This report provides detailed segmentation of the textile recycling market and forecasts its market size until 2027.The market has been segmented based on material, textile waste, distribution channel, process, end-use industry, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the textile recycling market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the textile recycling market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420090/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________