New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030842/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2022-2030. Welded Tube, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Seamless Tube segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- ArcelorMittal

- Bri-Steel Manufacturing

- Centravis

- ChelPipe

- Fischer Group

- Handytube Corporation

- JFE Steel Corporation

- Maxim Tubes Company Pvt. Ltd.

- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

- Outokompu





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030842/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Welded Tube by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Welded Tube by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 18-Year Perspective for Welded Tube by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Seamless Tube by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Seamless Tube by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 18-Year Perspective for Seamless Tube by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exhaust Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Exhaust Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 18-Year Perspective for Exhaust Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drivetrain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Drivetrain by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 18-Year Perspective for Drivetrain by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel

Injection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Fuel Injection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 18-Year Perspective for Fuel Injection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Engine & Transmission by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Engine & Transmission by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 18-Year Perspective for Engine & Transmission

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Welded

Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &

Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems,

Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection,

Engine & Transmission and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems,

Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection,

Engine & Transmission and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive

Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection,

Engine & Transmission and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and

Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless

Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust

Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel

Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel

Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030842/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________