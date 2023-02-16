New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030842/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2022-2030. Welded Tube, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Seamless Tube segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- ArcelorMittal
- Bri-Steel Manufacturing
- Centravis
- ChelPipe
- Fischer Group
- Handytube Corporation
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Maxim Tubes Company Pvt. Ltd.
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- Outokompu
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030842/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welded Tube by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Welded Tube by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 18-Year Perspective for Welded Tube by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Tube by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Seamless Tube by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 18-Year Perspective for Seamless Tube by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Exhaust Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Exhaust Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 18-Year Perspective for Exhaust Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drivetrain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Drivetrain by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 18-Year Perspective for Drivetrain by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel
Injection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Fuel Injection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 18-Year Perspective for Fuel Injection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Engine & Transmission by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Engine & Transmission by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 18-Year Perspective for Engine & Transmission
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Welded
Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine &
Transmission and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems,
Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection,
Engine & Transmission and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems,
Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection,
Engine & Transmission and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023
(E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Automotive
Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection,
Engine & Transmission and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and
Seamless Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Type - Welded Tube and Seamless Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Steel Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Welded Tube and Seamless Tube for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes by Application - Exhaust
Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, Engine & Transmission and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Automotive Stainless Steel
Tubes by Application - Exhaust Systems, Drivetrain, Fuel
Injection, Engine & Transmission and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 18-Year Perspective for Automotive Stainless
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030842/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Stainless Steel Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030842/?utm_source=GNW