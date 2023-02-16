The customer intelligence platform market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.7%

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Intelligence Platform Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Data Channel, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420089/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, heightened adoption of customer intelligence platforms to monitor changes in the market as they occur, and rising investments in customer intelligence platforms by large enterprises, all contribute to the expansion of the customer intelligence platform market.



Services segment to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on services, the customer intelligence platform market has been segmented into consulting and support, and maintenance services.These services help organizations streamline their marketing operations.



It includes the support offered by customer intelligence platform vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining customer intelligence platform solutions efficiently. With customer data increasing day by day, organizations are increasingly adopting customer intelligence platform services to address marketing requirements for continuously evolving customer demands.



Cloud deployment segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on deployment modes, the customer intelligence platform market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.



Cloud-based customer intelligence platforms offer various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of cloud deployment across organizations.The low cost and ease of implementation have made the cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among organizations.



The SaaS deployment model is generating demand for a cloud-based customer intelligence platform, as it provides scalability and flexibility. The major providers of cloud-based customer intelligence platforms are Oracle, Adobe, and SAP.



SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The customer intelligence platform market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.SMEs with limited marketing budgets are trying to scale up their business through cost-efficient marketing techniques to generate the most ROI from their marketing spend.



Thus, a customer intelligence platform can help SMEs align with their limited budget and fulfill their business expansion objectives. With instant technological changes and digital transformations disrupting various industries, SMEs are also facing pressure to adjust to the latest trends and use technologically advanced solutions that support their business operations.



Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow quickly during the forecast period.Opportunities for smaller customer intelligence platform vendors to introduce customer intelligence platform solutions for numerous sectors have also increased.



All these aspects are responsible for the region’s expeditious growth of the customer intelligence platform market.Companies operating in Asia Pacific continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth.



China, Japan and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the customer intelligence platform market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the customer intelligence platform market.

• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 65%, D-Level Executives: 23%, and Managers: 12%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 30%, Europe: 20%, North America: 40%, MEA: 5%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes studying key players offering customer intelligence platform and services. The major vendors in the global customer intelligence platform market include IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US), SAS (US), Salesforce (US), Google (US), Accenture (Ireland), Informatica (US), SAP (Germany), Verint (US), Teradata (US), Zeta Global (US), TIBCO (US), NICE (Israel), TransUnion (US), Alida (Canada), Algonomy (US), NetBase Quid (US), NGDATA (Belgium), Zeotap (Germany), ActionIQ (US), Amperity (US), UserIQ (US), Datashift (Belgium), Staircase AI (US), Terminus (US), and Lifesight (Singapore).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the customer intelligence platform market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as components, deployment modes, organization size, applications, verticals, and regions.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall customer intelligence platform market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain better insights to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________