Digital Commerce Platform Global Market to Reach $38 Billion by 2030

The global market for Digital Commerce Platform estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Business-to-Consumer (B2C), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.5% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Business-to-Business (B2B) segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Digital Commerce Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)

Apttus Corporation

Demandware Inc.

Digital River, Inc.

Elastic Path Software, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Magento Inc.

Oracle NetSuite

Salesforce.com, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

E-Commerce: A Prelude

Digital Commerce Platform: A Prelude

Digital Commerce Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Commerce Market Trends

Digital Commerce Challenges

Digital Commerce Market Statistics

Regional Market Share

US Market Share and Analysis

World Market Share and Analysis

Regional E-Commerce Software Platforms Market Share

Ecommerce Platforms Market Analysis

Top E-Commerce Platforms

E-Commerce Trends

E-Commerce Challenges

Ecommerce Statistics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

