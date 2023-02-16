Spirit Blockchain announces a strategic investment in PIXEL, an exciting new venture in the Stablecoin and Capital Markets infrastructure space.

Toronto, Onta, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) (the “Company”), a Canadian company that offers shareholders diversified exposure to the Blockchain and Crypto Industry, is pleased to announce it has executed a share purchase agreement with Pixel.



‎“This investment gives us a toehold in an exciting technology company with a proven ‎management team”, stated Lewis Bateman, Spirit Blockchain’s CEO, “Pixel has ‎been developing a next generation Stablecoin, with specific Capital Markets applications for ‎some time now and expects to bring its offering to market in Q4 2023.”‎

‎“We are excited to welcome Spirit as a shareholder and strategic partner”, said Matthew Durkin ‎CEO and Founder of Pixel.‎

“The market is demanding a structured and globally compliant Stablecoin”, Mr. Bateman remarks, “and we believe this product addresses a genuine need in the market at the present moment.”

Corporate Updates

The Company announces that Lewis Bateman has joined the board of Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. to replace ‎Anthony Zelen. Mr. Bateman will also join as a director and Chairman of Spirit Blockchain AG, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary company based in Switzerland. In addition, Erich Perroulaz has been appointed interim CFO of the Company following the departure of Meetul ‎Patel. The Company thanks both Mr. Zelen and Mr. Patel for their contributions and wishes them the best in their ‎endeavors‎.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol SPIR.CN

Spirit is a Canadian-Swiss group operating in the Blockchain and digital asset sectors with the primary goal of creating value in a rapidly growing environment through recurring cash flows and capital appreciation.

Spirit provides investors with direct exposure to the sector, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing and holding the underlying crypto assets. Spirit’s strategy is based upon management’s conviction that the Blockchain and digital asset ecosystem will provide significant growth and outperform traditional asset classes over the medium to long-term.

The strategy of the Company is centered on four complementary economic units:

Royalties & Streams by lending capital to Blockchain ecosystem participants, where repayment of the notional and interest takes place in the form of crypto assets;

Advisory & Research Services;

Treasury management through investment in major crypto assets with cold storage in Switzerland; and

Providing IT Solutions to the sector in the areas of Compliance, AML, Forensics and Risk Reporting.

To learn more about Spirit, go to: www.spiritblockchain.com

