The global cloud data security market size is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 9.1 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5%

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Data Security Market by Offering, Organization Size, Offering Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420088/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period.

The market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including security-related breaches, expanding dangers of cyberattacks, and increased adoption of cloud services among businesses. However, the greatest level of complexity in the deployment and management of cloud data security solutions, as well as a lack of cooperation and mistrust between enterprises and cloud security services providers, are projected to impede market expansion.

• By organization size, the SMEs segment is to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the organization’s size, the cloud data security market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs.The public, private, and hybrid cloud usage gives SMEs the freedom to do business from any location.



This anticipates the popularity of cloud security solutions among SMEs.Additionally, the expansion of this market sector would also be fueled by SMEs’ increased attention to adhering to different regulatory compliances and data protection legislation, such as EU data protection rules.



Moreover, organizations such as Check Point unveiled brand-new technologies for SMEs to provide defense against "fifth generation" widespread attacks on various IT infrastructure systems, such as the cloud, virtual machines, networks, and endpoints. Thus, it can be concluded that SMEs are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By vertical, BFSI segment to account for largest market size during forecast period



Regulators for the financial services industry anticipate that financial institutions will keep a high level of security.Therefore, the BFSI sector’s cloud security market is anticipated to expand as a result of these heightened security regulations and demand for a safe and compliant cloud.



Additionally, the rise in data breaches and cloud-native threats is pushing banks and insurance firms to switch to cloud security solutions, which is anticipated to propel market expansion.The PCI DSS regulatory standards are constantly being pressed onto financial organizations encouraging the BFSI sector to use cloud security platforms to ensure compliance with internal stakeholders and external authorities through efficient vulnerability and configuration management.



Furthermore, governments worldwide are making strong efforts to ensure the cloud platform’s security among financial institutions. Thus, it can be concluded that the BFSI vertical accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

• By offering type, fully managed segment to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period



The offering type for the cloud data security market includes fully managed and co-managed security.A fully managed IT service proves to be the best choice for businesses having trouble finding and keeping IT workers and lacking access to highly skilled IT personnel internally.



It not only saves the hassle of recruiting but also have access to the talent required whenever needed.Additionally, with fully managed security, businesses eliminate the need to manage an on-site data center, maintain their gear, or keep an eye out for any network problems.



Furthermore, businesses can get complete assistance by using a fully managed IT solution. Thus, fully managed security offerings are anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primaries:

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the cloud data security market.

• By company type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By designation: C-level: 45%, Directors: 30%, and others: 25%

• By region: North America: 35%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, Rest of the World (RoW): 15%



Major vendors in the global cloud data security market include CrowdStrike (US), Check Point (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Zscaler (US), IBM (US), Imperva (US), Veritas (US), Digital Guardian (US), VMware (US), Thales (France), Sophos (UK), Polar (Israel), Netwrix (US), Informatica (US), Commvault (US), Orca Security (US), Radware (US), Rubrik (US), Veeam (US), Infrascale (US), Druva (US), Faction (US), Cohesity (US), Netskope (US), and Cloudian (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the cloud data security market, their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The report segments the cloud data security market and forecasts its size by offering (solutions and services), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), offering type (fully managed and co-managed), vertical (BFSI, retail and eCommerce, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, IT and ITeS, telecom, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the market’s key players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud data security market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420088/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________