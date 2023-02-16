Plant Phenotyping Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 - Measurement Acquisition and Data Analysis Segment Will Continue to Dominate Plant Phenotyping Services Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Phenotyping Market Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plant phenotyping market is estimated to be valued at USD 238 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 437 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.9%
Technological advancements in science and new approaches for identifying physical traits in plants in the form of quantitative and qualitative data have been a boon in recent years.
To explain the genetic expression in crossbred or genetically modified (GM) plants, plant phenotyping is an important aspect, which can be leveraged to its full potential so that the selection of plant species that are stress-tolerant and productive is highly possible, and thereby, they can be chosen for cultivation, based on the researches and experiments conducted.
Europe is projected to witness the growth of 3.4% during the forecast period
The plant phenotyping market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of 12.6% due to the rising demand in large economies, such as The Netherlands, UK, France and other countries.
The industrial organization and technology of plant phenotyping processing are changing rapidly in Europe. Unlike other regions where phenotyping is processed almost entirely by large companies, in Europe, plant phenotyping processing is done by small and medium-sized firms. Historically, native plant based products have been largely used for food products in the Europe region.
The industrial applications and technologies involved in plant phenotyping processing are changing rapidly in the Europe countries. Plant phenotyping is increasingly being demanded by various industries in the region and these industries are incorporating modern equipment of phenotyping in their manufacturing processes and products.
The equipment product type dominates the market with 59.6% of total market share in terms of value
The corn plant phenotyping dominates the market with 59.6% of total market share in terms of value in 2021. The European plant phenotyping market is dominated by equipment due to its low price.
Similarly, in Europe, the market is almost equally distributed among greenhouses and laboratories. In the Europe countries, however, the focus is on greenhouses is more. In some cases, the plant phenotyping industry is likely to choose based on the cost factor of the products over the quality due to cost considerations.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|205
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$238 million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$437 million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Advancements in Application of Imaging Sensors to Drive Market
- Products Segment to Dominate European Plant Phenotyping Market in 2022
- Products Segment Will Continue to Dominate Market in 2027
- Equipment Segment to Dominate Plant Phenotyping Products Market in 2022
- Measurement Acquisition and Data Analysis Segment Will Continue to Dominate Plant Phenotyping Services Market in 2027
- Europe to Dominate Plant Phenotyping Market for All Types
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Automation and Significant Advancements in Application of Imaging Sensors for High-Throughput Data Collection
- Growing Importance of Sustainable Crop Production Using Improved Crop Varieties
- Increasing Expansions and Investments for Plant Phenotyping in Developed Regions
Restraints
- Lack of Technical and Conceptual Awareness
- Low Adoption in Emerging Economies due to Limited Funding and Low Presence of Key Players
Opportunities
- Attractive Opportunities for Field-Based Phenotyping Using Remote Sensing Tools
- Significant Importance Toward Development of Research Associations in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- High Cost Associated with Plant Phenotyping
- Challenges Associated with Implementation of Plant Phenotyping at Multiple Organizational Scales
Industry Trends
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Value Chain
- Research and Development
- Sourcing of Raw Materials
- Production and Processing
- Distribution, Marketing, and Sales
Ecosystem Map and Supply Chain
- Plant Phenotyping: Ecosystem Market Map
Trade Analysis
- Animal or Vegetable Fertilizers, Whether or Not Mixed or Chemically Treated
Case Studies
- Present and Future of Plant Phenotyping Approaches in Biostimulant Research and Development
