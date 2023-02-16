Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Analysis Report 2023: A $9.9 Billion Market by 2027 from $6.7 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ZLD systems market size is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2027 from USD 6.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2%

The market is driven by various factors such as growing demand for water re-use, and stringent government mandates towards industrial wastewater treatment. Additionally, the market is expected to be driven by rising industrialization and growing population in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Hybrid segment to be the fastest growing segment amongst systems in the ZLD systems market

ZLD systems market is segment as commercial & hybrid based on the systems type. Commercial ZLD systems are the majorly commercialized type of water treatment system extensively used in the various end-use industries and hence account for the largest market share in the ZLD systems market as compared to the Hybrid ZLD system.

However, cost-effectiveness with high operational efficiency of the system, hybrid ZLD systems is expected to grow at the highest rate, during the forecast period.

Pre-treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest rate amongst process in the overall ZLD systems market during the forecast period

ZLD systems market is segmented into pre-treatment, filtration, evaporation & crystallization based on process. The pretreatment process is the initial process carried out in ZLD systems.

It eliminates contaminants present in the wastewater prior to its further processing in ZLD systems. This process of eliminating effluents from liquid is adopted in almost industries including energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, and textiles. High adoption of this process is thereby boosting its demand in the ZLD systems market.

Pharmaceuticals is projected to grow at a highest growth rate amongst end-use industry in the overall ZLD systems market

Based on end-use industry, the ZLD systems market is segmented into energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors & electronics, and others which includes pulp & paper, metals & mining, and tanneries.

Pharmaceuticals is projected to grow at the highest rate in the ZLD systems market. Rising preference for wastewater re-use and industrial wastewater management generated from the pharmaceuticals industry is driving the demand of ZLD systems.

Asia Pacific estimated to be the fastest growing region in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for ZLD systems between 2022 and 2027. This growth is primarily attributed to the presence of various developing countries in the region.

Emerging countries such as China and India are witnessing rising industrialization and an increasing awareness about environment and water scarcity, is driving the ZLD systems market in the region. Additionally, stringent government regulations towards industrial wastewater treatment are also expected to boost the ZLD systems market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Competitive landscape

The key players in the ZLD systems market include Veolia Water Technologies (France), GEA Group AG (Germany), Praj Industries Ltd. (India), Aquatech International LLC (US), H2O GmbH (Germany), US Water Services (US), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Petro Sep Corporation (Canada), and SafBon Water Technologies (US) among others.

